Lakewood-Amedex Highlights Nu-3 Resistance Data In Support Of National Action Plan; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (LABT) has announced new findings on its antimicrobial candidate Nu-3, underscoring its potential role in combating antibiotic resistance as outlined by the Presidential Advisory Council's National Action Plan.

Nu-3, a Phase 2-ready therapy for infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU), works by disrupting bacterial membranes through a unique, physical mechanism of action. The compound has demonstrated a high barrier to resistance, positioning it as a differentiated candidate in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

At the 27th Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB) meeting in June 2026, federal agencies outlined the next five-year iteration of the National Action Plan to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Lakewood-Amedex emphasized that Nu-3 directly supports these objectives, offering benefits for millions of patients impacted by resistant infections.

CEO Kelvin Cooper, stated that antimicrobial resistance represents one of the most severe global crises in modern medicine, and highlighted Nu-3's role in answering this national call to action.

Laboratory profiling showed Nu-3 does not induce resistance in serial passage experiments and demonstrated broad in vitro activity against bacteria with diverse resistance mechanisms, including target mutations, antibiotic metabolism, and efflux pump variants.

LABT has traded between a low of $1.66 and a high of $98.20 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.86, down 3.63%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $5.82, up 212.90%.

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