Lakewood-Amedex Debuts On Nasdaq Under LABT; Stock Soar

(RTTNews) - Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (LABT), a clinical-stage biotech focused on antimicrobial resistance, began trading yesterday on the Nasdaq Capital Market through a direct listing. Shares opened at $8.00, marking the company's entry into U.S. public markets under the ticker LABT.

The listing supports Lakewood-Amedex's efforts to advance its Bisphosphocin platform, including lead candidate Nu-3 for infected diabetic foot ulcers. The therapy is designed to address antibiotic-resistant pathogens such as MRSA and VRE, with early studies showing promising antimicrobial activity and wound healing potential.

"We plan to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in iDFU shortly," stated Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development. "Close to 40 million people in the U.S. live with diabetes, and around one-third will develop a DFU in their life, of which about 50% will be infected at some point. Additionally, numerous patients experience more than one of these events in their life, and antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains are a major concern for the treatment of these patients. We look forward to accelerating our work targeting this major unmet need."

Management emphasized that Nasdaq visibility will help accelerate clinical development and broaden investor awareness of its pipeline. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2a trial of Nu-3 later this year.

LABT closed yesterday's trading at $8.65, up 8.12%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $13.85, up 60.31%.

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