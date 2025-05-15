Stocks
Lakeside Holding Limited Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results and Strategic Developments

May 15, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Lakeside Holding Limited reports fiscal 2025 Q3 results, highlighting revenue declines in logistics but growth from its pharmaceutical segment.

Quiver AI Summary

Lakeside Holding Limited, a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain provider focused on the Asia-Pacific market, has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending March 31, 2025. The company faced revenue declines in its established freight solutions due to changing global shipping demands, but it showed promise with contributions from its new pharmaceutical distribution segment following the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical. Total revenues for the third quarter dropped to $3.80 million from $4.46 million the previous year, with notable decreases in cross-border freight solutions, although the pharmaceutical distribution segment generated $0.50 million. The company’s net loss for the quarter was $1.07 million, a significant turn from previous year profits. For the nine-month period, total revenues fell to $11.48 million, alongside a net loss attributable to the company of $4.35 million. Despite these challenges, Lakeside's management remains optimistic about long-term growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical market and intends to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical into its operations to drive revenue diversification.

Potential Positives

  • Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised approximately $6.75 million, providing significant capital for growth strategies and operational expansion.
  • Acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical marks Lakeside's entry into the pharmaceutical distribution sector in China, aiming to diversify revenue streams and capitalizing on a growing healthcare market.
  • Initial revenue contributions from Hupan Pharmaceutical generated $715,362 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, indicating potential for future growth in this new segment.

Potential Negatives

  • Total revenues decreased for both the third quarter ($3.80 million vs. $4.46 million last year) and nine-month periods ($11.48 million vs. $13.53 million last year), indicating a negative trend in the company's core business.
  • The company reported a significant net loss of $1.07 million for the third quarter and $4.35 million for the nine months, compared to a net income of $0.01 million and a loss of $0.23 million, respectively, in the prior year.
  • Operating expenses nearly doubled in the nine-month period, rising to $5.60 million from $2.90 million, contributing to increasing financial pressure on the company.

FAQ

What are Lakeside Holding's recent financial results?

Lakeside reported total revenues of $3.80 million for Q3 2025, down from $4.46 million in Q3 2024.

How has Lakeside diversified its revenue streams?

Through its acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical, Lakeside has entered the pharmaceutical distribution sector, generating new revenue streams.

What challenges did Lakeside face in third quarter 2025?

The company experienced revenue declines in cross-border freight solutions due to shifts in global shipping demands and pricing pressures.

When will Lakeside hold itsearnings conference call

Lakeside'searnings conference callis scheduled for May 22, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

What is Lakeside Holding's focus for future growth?

Lakeside aims to expand its footprint in China's pharmaceutical market while optimizing cross-border logistics services.

Full Release



ITASCA, IL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Holding Limited (“Lakeside” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market operating through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.





Management Commentary




"The third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2025 presented a dynamic environment for Lakeside," commented Henry Liu, Chief Executive Officer. "While our established cross-border freight solutions experienced revenue declines compared to the prior year, primarily due to shifts in global shipping demands and pricing pressures, we are encouraged by the initial contributions from our new pharmaceutical distribution segment following the Hupan Pharmaceutical acquisition.



Our strategic objectives remain clear: expand our footprint in China's pharmaceutical distribution market, where significant growth opportunities exist, while continuing to optimize our cross-border logistics services. We are actively integrating Hupan Pharmaceutical into our operations to leverage synergies between business segments.



Despite challenging market conditions in the freight sector, we remain committed to diversifying revenue streams and investing in high-growth areas. We believe our strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific market, coupled with our expansion into the pharmaceutical sector, positions Lakeside for long-term shareholder value creation."





Highlights




for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025, and Recent Developments:






  • Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO):

    On July 1, 2024, the Company successfully closed its IPO of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.50 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.75 million (net proceeds of approximately $5.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses). This milestone provided significant capital to support the Company’s growth strategies and operational expansion.



  • Acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical:

    On November 21, 2024, Lakeside completed the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. (“Hupan Pharmaceutical”), marking its entry into the medical logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sector in China. This strategic acquisition is aimed at diversifying revenue streams and capitalizing on the growing healthcare market in the region. Hupan Pharmaceutical contributed $715,362 to revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.



  • Convertible Debt Financing:

    On March 5, 2025, Lakeside announced a convertible debt financing agreement for up to $4.5 million. This financing is intended to provide additional working capital to support the growth of its pharmaceutical distribution business and for general corporate purposes, further strengthening the Company’s financial position and ability to execute its strategic initiatives.



  • Expansion of Pharmaceutical Business:

    Following the acquisition, the Company has been actively working to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical and explore new business opportunities within the Chinese pharmaceutical market. This includes efforts to secure new distribution agreements and expand its product portfolio. For instance, as noted in prior announcements, the company has been working on securing distribution agreements with major pharmaceutical producers like Kelun Pharmaceutical.



  • Continued Focus on Cross-Border Logistics:

    While navigating a challenging global shipping environment, American Bear Logistics, the Company’s freight forwarding arm, continued to provide customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions. The company remains focused on serving its core Asia-Pacific to U.S. trade lane, adapting to market shifts and customer needs.





Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2025:




Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $3.80 million, a decrease compared to $4.46 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This revenue comprised $2.86 million from third-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $3.82 million year-over-year), $0.45 million from related-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $0.64 million), and $0.50 million from the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties, a new revenue stream compared to nil in the prior year’s third quarter.



The total cost of revenues for the third quarter was $3.09 million, reduced from $3.49 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This resulted in a gross profit of $0.72 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a gross profit of $0.98 million in the same period last year.



Operating expenses for the third quarter totaled $1.79 million, an increase from $0.94 million in the prior year’s third quarter. This included selling expenses of $0.10 million (nil in Q3 FY2024) and general and administrative expenses of $1.68 million (up from $0.96 million in Q3 FY2024). Consequently, the company recorded a loss from operations of $1.10 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a shift from an income from operations of $0.04 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



After accounting for other income and income taxes, the net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.07 million, or a loss of $0.14 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net income attributable to the Company of $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.





Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:




For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenues were $11.48 million, compared to $13.53 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. Revenues from third-party cross-border freight solutions were $9.56 million (down from $12.46 million), related-party cross-border freight solutions contributed $1.21 million (up from $1.07 million), and the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties generated $0.72 million (compared to nil in the prior year period).



The total cost of revenues for the nine-month period was $10.28 million, a decrease from $10.84 million in the prior year period. This led to a gross profit of $1.20 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, down from $2.69 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.



Operating expenses for the nine months increased to $5.60 million from $2.90 million in the prior year period. These expenses included $0.16 million in selling expenses (nil in the prior year period) and $5.43 million in general and administrative expenses (up from $2.80 million). As a result, the loss from operations for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.40 million, compared to a loss from operations of $0.21 million for the same period in fiscal 2024.



The net loss attributable to the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.35 million, or a loss of $0.58 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss attributable to the Company of $0.23 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.





Revenues by Customer Geographic Location




For the three months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers were $3.3 million, a decrease from $3.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenues from U.S.-based customers were $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The shift in revenue composition reflects the dynamic nature of global trade and the company’s strategic focus.



The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:





Revenues by Customer Geographic Location (Unaudited)




For the three months ended




March 31,














2025







2024










Revenues




Amount







% of




total




Revenues







Amount







% of




total




Revenues







Amount




Increase




(Decrease)







Percentage




Increase




(Decrease)




Revenue from cross-border freight solutions


















Asia-based customers

$
2,851,137



75.0
%


3,822,169



85.7
%

$
(971,032
)


(25.4
)%

U.S.-based customers


454,727



12.0
%


638,594



14.3
%


(183,867
)


(28.8
)%




3,305,864



87.0
%


4,460,763



100.0
%


(1,154,899
)


(25.9
)%


Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals
























Asia-based customers


497,276



13.0
%


-



-



497,276



N/A


Total revenues

$
3,803,140



100.0
%

$
4,460,763



100.0
%

$
(657,623
)


(14.7
)%



























For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers totaled $9.1 million, an increase from $8.1 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. This growth highlights the continued demand from our Asia-based clientele. Revenues from U.S.-based customers for the nine-month period were $2.4 million, compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting strategic adjustments in customer focus and market conditions.



The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:




For the nine months ended




March 31,














2025







2024










Revenues




Amount







% of




total




Revenues







Amount







% of




total




Revenues







Amount




Increase




(Decrease)







Percentage




Increase




(Decrease)




Revenue from cross-border freight solutions


















Asia-based customers

$
8,410,974



73.3
%

$
8,119,136



60.0
%

$
291,838



3.6
%

U.S.-based customers


2,353,947



20.5
%


5,406,206



40.0
%


(3,052,259
)


(56.5
)%




10,764,921



93.8
%


13,525,342



100.0
%


(2,760,422
)


(20.4
)%


Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals
























Asia-based customers


715,362



6.2
%


-



-



715,362



N/A


Total revenues

$
11,480,283



100.0
%

$
13,525,342



100.0
%

$
(2,045,060
)


(15.1
)%





























Conference Call & Audio Webcast




Lakeside's management team will hold anearnings conference callat 4:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Central Time) on Thursday, May 22 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an overview of the Company's operations. Management will lead the conference call and be available to answer questions.



To access the call by phone, please dial 1- 877-407-9716 (international callers, please dial 1- 201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: 13753971 or LAKESIDE.

**NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY



A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708554&tp_key=b4f1b10725




About Lakeside Holding Limited



Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.—Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.



American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia-based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.



Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.



For more information, please visit

https://lakeside-holding.com

. The Company routinely updates important information on its website.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.




Investor Relations Contact:



Matthew Abenante, IRC


President


Strategic Investor Relations, LLC


Tel: 347-947-2093


Email:

matthew@strategic-ir.com



(tables follow)









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024




(UNAUDITED)













As of




March 31,




2025







As of




June 30,




2024





(

unaudited)


(

audited

)

ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS






Cash

$
1,499,257


$
123,550

Accounts receivable – third parties, net


1,397,499



2,082,152

Accounts receivable – related party, net


306,295



763,285

Prepayment and other receivable


91,426



-

Contract assets


71,331



129,506

Inventories, net


216,489



-

Due from related parties


856,570



441,279

Loan to a third party


573,546



-

Total current assets


5,012,413



3,539,772










NON-CURRENT ASSETS








Investment in other entity


15,741



15,741

Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation


533,993



344,883

Intangible asset, net


386,811



-

Right of use operating lease assets


3,619,138



3,471,172

Right of use financing lease assets


102,398



37,476

Deferred tax asset


-



89,581

Deferred offering costs


-



1,492,798

Deposit and prepayment


269,269



202,336

Total non-current assets


4,927,350



5,653,987

TOTAL ASSETS

$
9,939,763


$
9,193,759










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES








Accounts payables – third parties

$
1,577,044


$
1,161,858

Accounts payables – related parties


68,895



227,722

Accrued liabilities and other payables


1,448,588



1,335,804

Current portion of obligations under operating leases


2,389,965



1,186,809

Current portion of obligations under financing leases


48,617



37,619

Loans payable, current


617,682



746,962

Contract liabilities


42,168



-

Dividend payable


-



98,850

Tax payable


106,433



79,825

Due to shareholders


-



1,018,281

Convertible notes - current


484,541





Total current liabilities


6,783,933



5,893,730










NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES








Loans payable, non-current


156,509



136,375

Loan payable to related party


124,176





Deferred tax liabilities


96,703



-

Obligations under operating leases, non-current


1,815,211



2,506,402

Obligations under financing leases, non-current


72,651



17,460

Convertible note - non-current


140,792





Total non-current liabilities


2,406,042



2,660,237

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$
9,189,975


$
8,553,967










Commitments and Contingencies

















EQUITY








Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively


750



600

Subscription receivable


-



(600
)

Additional paid-in capital


5,113,511



642,639

Statutory reserve


7,014



-

Deficits


(4,365,856
)


(5,819
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(5,631
)


2,972

Total equity


749,788



639,792










TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$
9,939,763


$
9,193,759













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)




AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)




FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024




(UNAUDITED)













Nine Months Ended




March 31,







Three Months Ended




March 31,








2025







2024







2025







2024



Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party

$
9,559,567


$
12,457,709


$
2,857,504


$
3,817,726

Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related parties


1,205,354



1,067,633



448,360



643,037

Revenue from distribution of pharmaceutical products – third parties


715,362



-



497,276



-


Total revenue


11,480,283



13,525,342



3,803,140



4,460,763


















Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party


8,756,778



9,367,882



2,602,784



3,038,232

Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related party


1,286,380



1,469,845



365,330



446,968

Cost of revenue from pharmaceutical products – third parties


240,966



-



119,175



-


Total cost of revenue


10,284,124



10,837,727



3,087,289



3,485,199


Gross profit


1,196,159



2,687,615



715,851



975,564



















Operating expenses:
















Selling expenses


158,118



-



103,630



-

General and administrative expenses


5,429,398



2,803,311



1,680,339



962,481

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary


-



73,151



-



-

Provision (reversal) of allowance for expected credit loss


8,021



22,198



6,065



(27,393
)


Total operating expenses


5,595,537



2,898,660



1,790,034



935,088



















(Loss) income from operations


(4,399,378
)


(211,045
)


(1,074,183
)


40,476



















Other income
















Other income, net


310,796



190,887



109,255



102,438

Interest expense


(156,266
)


(79,400
)


(87,274
)


(25,536
)


Total other income


154,530



111,487



21,981



76,902



















(Loss) income before income taxes


(4,244,848
)


(99,558
)


(1,052,202
)


117,378


Income tax expense


108,175



130,735



18,594



104,610


Net (loss) income


(4,353,023
)


(230,293
)


(1,070,796
)


12,768

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest


-



(3,025
)


-



-


Net (loss) income attributable to the Company


(4,353,023
)


(227,268
)


(1,070,796
)


12,768



















Other comprehensive (loss) income:
















Foreign currency translation (loss) income


(8,603
)


3,122



3,583



-


Comprehensive (loss) income


(4,361,626
)


(227,171
)


(1,067,213
)


12,768

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest


-



(3,119
)


-



-


Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Company

$
(4,361,626
)

$
(224,052
)

$
(1,067,213
)

$
12,768



















Loss per share – basic and diluted

$
(0.58
)

$
(0.04
)

$
(0.14
)

$
-


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – basic and diluted


7,500,000



6,000,000



7,500,000



6,000,000




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED




CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024




(UNAUDITED)










For the Nine Months Ended




March 31,








2025







2024




Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss

$
(4,353,023
)

$
(230,293
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation – G&A


86,413



53,985

Depreciation – cost of revenue


62,441



54,493

Amortization of intangible asset


32,056



-

Amortization and interest expense of operating lease assets


1,515,688



658,713

Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets


24,081



22,548

Provision of allowance for expected credit loss


8,021



22,198

Interest expense of convertible note


40,541



-

Deferred tax expense


81,567



36,264

Interest income


(11,645
)


-

Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary


-



73,151

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable – third parties


666,858



(283,936
)

Accounts receivable – related parties


466,764



(565,824
)

Contract assets


58,175



(58,498
)

Inventories, net


(216,489
)


-

Due from related parties


(41,230
)


212,342

Due to related party


-



14,536

Prepayment and other deposit


(158,359
)


2,623

Accounts payables – third parties


415,186



493,085

Accounts payables – related parties


(158,827
)


57,420

Contract liabilities


42,168



-

Accrued expense and other payables


393,633



111,122

Tax payable


26,608



94,471

Operating lease liabilities


(1,151,931
)


(606,756
)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


(2,171,304
)


161,644











Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of furniture and equipment


(36,072
)


-

Payment for leasehold improvement


(76,456
)


-

Net cash payment for asset acquisition


(552,721
)


-

Loan to a third party


(561,901
)


-

Payment made for investment in other entity


-



(29,906
)

Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary (Appendix A)


-



(48,893
)


Net cash used in investing activities


(1,227,150
)


(78,799
)











Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from loans


294,975



225,000

Repayment of loans


(420,765
)


(200,132
)

Net proceeds from issuance of convertible notes


755,512



-

Proceeds from a loan from a related party


124,176



-

Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans


(85,591
)


(89,802
)

Principal payment of finance lease liabilities


(22,814
)


(21,485
)

Payment for deferring offering cost


-



(140,000
)

Advances from Hupan Pharmaceutical prior to acquisition


276,365



-

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs


5,351,281



-

Advances to related parties


(685,247
)


-

Proceeds from shareholders


-



158,455

Repayment to shareholders


(805,345
)


-


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


4,782,547



(67,964
)










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


(8,386
)


3,216

Net increase in cash


1,375,707



18,097

Cash, beginning of the period


123,550



174,018

Cash, end of the period

$
1,499,257


$
192,115











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:








Cash paid for income tax

$
-


$
-

Cash paid for interest

$
67,704


$
24,030











SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders

$
-


$
660,826

Deferred offering costs within accrued expense and other payables

$
-


$
176,176

Property additions included in loan payable

$
102,235



-

Additions to leasehold improvement through accounts payable and other payable

$
123,176



-

Due to shareholder offset against due from related parties

$
311,185



-











NON-CASH ACTIVITIES








Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$
1,447,494


$
-

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligation

$
89,003


$
19,982











APPENDIX A – Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary








Working capital, net





$
29,812

Investment in other entity recognized






(15,741
)

Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary






10,187

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary






(73,151
)

Cash





$
(48,893
)





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

