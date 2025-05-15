Lakeside Holding Limited Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results and Strategic Developments

Lakeside Holding Limited reports fiscal 2025 Q3 results, highlighting revenue declines in logistics but growth from its pharmaceutical segment.

Lakeside Holding Limited, a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain provider focused on the Asia-Pacific market, has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending March 31, 2025. The company faced revenue declines in its established freight solutions due to changing global shipping demands, but it showed promise with contributions from its new pharmaceutical distribution segment following the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical. Total revenues for the third quarter dropped to $3.80 million from $4.46 million the previous year, with notable decreases in cross-border freight solutions, although the pharmaceutical distribution segment generated $0.50 million. The company’s net loss for the quarter was $1.07 million, a significant turn from previous year profits. For the nine-month period, total revenues fell to $11.48 million, alongside a net loss attributable to the company of $4.35 million. Despite these challenges, Lakeside's management remains optimistic about long-term growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical market and intends to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical into its operations to drive revenue diversification.

Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised approximately $6.75 million, providing significant capital for growth strategies and operational expansion.

Acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical marks Lakeside's entry into the pharmaceutical distribution sector in China, aiming to diversify revenue streams and capitalizing on a growing healthcare market.

Initial revenue contributions from Hupan Pharmaceutical generated $715,362 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, indicating potential for future growth in this new segment.

Total revenues decreased for both the third quarter ($3.80 million vs. $4.46 million last year) and nine-month periods ($11.48 million vs. $13.53 million last year), indicating a negative trend in the company's core business.

The company reported a significant net loss of $1.07 million for the third quarter and $4.35 million for the nine months, compared to a net income of $0.01 million and a loss of $0.23 million, respectively, in the prior year.

Operating expenses nearly doubled in the nine-month period, rising to $5.60 million from $2.90 million, contributing to increasing financial pressure on the company.

What are Lakeside Holding's recent financial results?

Lakeside reported total revenues of $3.80 million for Q3 2025, down from $4.46 million in Q3 2024.

How has Lakeside diversified its revenue streams?

Through its acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical, Lakeside has entered the pharmaceutical distribution sector, generating new revenue streams.

What challenges did Lakeside face in third quarter 2025?

The company experienced revenue declines in cross-border freight solutions due to shifts in global shipping demands and pricing pressures.

When will Lakeside hold itsearnings conference call

Lakeside'searnings conference callis scheduled for May 22, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

What is Lakeside Holding's focus for future growth?

Lakeside aims to expand its footprint in China's pharmaceutical market while optimizing cross-border logistics services.

ITASCA, IL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Holding Limited (“Lakeside” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market operating through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.









Management Commentary









"The third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2025 presented a dynamic environment for Lakeside," commented Henry Liu, Chief Executive Officer. "While our established cross-border freight solutions experienced revenue declines compared to the prior year, primarily due to shifts in global shipping demands and pricing pressures, we are encouraged by the initial contributions from our new pharmaceutical distribution segment following the Hupan Pharmaceutical acquisition.





Our strategic objectives remain clear: expand our footprint in China's pharmaceutical distribution market, where significant growth opportunities exist, while continuing to optimize our cross-border logistics services. We are actively integrating Hupan Pharmaceutical into our operations to leverage synergies between business segments.





Despite challenging market conditions in the freight sector, we remain committed to diversifying revenue streams and investing in high-growth areas. We believe our strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific market, coupled with our expansion into the pharmaceutical sector, positions Lakeside for long-term shareholder value creation."









Highlights









for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025, and Recent Developments:













Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO):



On July 1, 2024, the Company successfully closed its IPO of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.50 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.75 million (net proceeds of approximately $5.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses). This milestone provided significant capital to support the Company’s growth strategies and operational expansion.



On July 1, 2024, the Company successfully closed its IPO of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.50 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.75 million (net proceeds of approximately $5.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses). This milestone provided significant capital to support the Company’s growth strategies and operational expansion.





Acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical:



On November 21, 2024, Lakeside completed the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. (“Hupan Pharmaceutical”), marking its entry into the medical logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sector in China. This strategic acquisition is aimed at diversifying revenue streams and capitalizing on the growing healthcare market in the region. Hupan Pharmaceutical contributed $715,362 to revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.



On November 21, 2024, Lakeside completed the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. (“Hupan Pharmaceutical”), marking its entry into the medical logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sector in China. This strategic acquisition is aimed at diversifying revenue streams and capitalizing on the growing healthcare market in the region. Hupan Pharmaceutical contributed $715,362 to revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.





Convertible Debt Financing:



On March 5, 2025, Lakeside announced a convertible debt financing agreement for up to $4.5 million. This financing is intended to provide additional working capital to support the growth of its pharmaceutical distribution business and for general corporate purposes, further strengthening the Company’s financial position and ability to execute its strategic initiatives.



On March 5, 2025, Lakeside announced a convertible debt financing agreement for up to $4.5 million. This financing is intended to provide additional working capital to support the growth of its pharmaceutical distribution business and for general corporate purposes, further strengthening the Company’s financial position and ability to execute its strategic initiatives.





Expansion of Pharmaceutical Business:



Following the acquisition, the Company has been actively working to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical and explore new business opportunities within the Chinese pharmaceutical market. This includes efforts to secure new distribution agreements and expand its product portfolio. For instance, as noted in prior announcements, the company has been working on securing distribution agreements with major pharmaceutical producers like Kelun Pharmaceutical.



Following the acquisition, the Company has been actively working to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical and explore new business opportunities within the Chinese pharmaceutical market. This includes efforts to secure new distribution agreements and expand its product portfolio. For instance, as noted in prior announcements, the company has been working on securing distribution agreements with major pharmaceutical producers like Kelun Pharmaceutical.





Continued Focus on Cross-Border Logistics:



While navigating a challenging global shipping environment, American Bear Logistics, the Company’s freight forwarding arm, continued to provide customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions. The company remains focused on serving its core Asia-Pacific to U.S. trade lane, adapting to market shifts and customer needs.











Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2025:









Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $3.80 million, a decrease compared to $4.46 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This revenue comprised $2.86 million from third-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $3.82 million year-over-year), $0.45 million from related-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $0.64 million), and $0.50 million from the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties, a new revenue stream compared to nil in the prior year’s third quarter.





The total cost of revenues for the third quarter was $3.09 million, reduced from $3.49 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This resulted in a gross profit of $0.72 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a gross profit of $0.98 million in the same period last year.





Operating expenses for the third quarter totaled $1.79 million, an increase from $0.94 million in the prior year’s third quarter. This included selling expenses of $0.10 million (nil in Q3 FY2024) and general and administrative expenses of $1.68 million (up from $0.96 million in Q3 FY2024). Consequently, the company recorded a loss from operations of $1.10 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a shift from an income from operations of $0.04 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.





After accounting for other income and income taxes, the net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.07 million, or a loss of $0.14 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net income attributable to the Company of $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.









Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:









For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenues were $11.48 million, compared to $13.53 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. Revenues from third-party cross-border freight solutions were $9.56 million (down from $12.46 million), related-party cross-border freight solutions contributed $1.21 million (up from $1.07 million), and the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties generated $0.72 million (compared to nil in the prior year period).





The total cost of revenues for the nine-month period was $10.28 million, a decrease from $10.84 million in the prior year period. This led to a gross profit of $1.20 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, down from $2.69 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.





Operating expenses for the nine months increased to $5.60 million from $2.90 million in the prior year period. These expenses included $0.16 million in selling expenses (nil in the prior year period) and $5.43 million in general and administrative expenses (up from $2.80 million). As a result, the loss from operations for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.40 million, compared to a loss from operations of $0.21 million for the same period in fiscal 2024.





The net loss attributable to the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.35 million, or a loss of $0.58 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss attributable to the Company of $0.23 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.









Revenues by Customer Geographic Location









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers were $3.3 million, a decrease from $3.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenues from U.S.-based customers were $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The shift in revenue composition reflects the dynamic nature of global trade and the company’s strategic focus.





The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:









Revenues by Customer Geographic Location (Unaudited)



























For the three months ended









March 31,

























































2025

























2024













































Revenues

















Amount

























% of









total









Revenues

























Amount

























% of









total









Revenues

























Amount









Increase









(Decrease)

























Percentage









Increase









(Decrease)





















Revenue from cross-border freight solutions



















































































Asia-based customers









$





2,851,137

















75.0





%













3,822,169

















85.7





%









$





(971,032





)













(25.4





)%









U.S.-based customers













454,727

















12.0





%













638,594

















14.3





%













(183,867





)













(28.8





)%





















3,305,864

















87.0





%













4,460,763

















100.0





%













(1,154,899





)













(25.9





)%











Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals











































































































Asia-based customers













497,276

















13.0





%













-

















-

















497,276

















N/A















Total revenues











$





3,803,140

















100.0





%









$





4,460,763

















100.0





%









$





(657,623





)













(14.7





)%

















































































































For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers totaled $9.1 million, an increase from $8.1 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. This growth highlights the continued demand from our Asia-based clientele. Revenues from U.S.-based customers for the nine-month period were $2.4 million, compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting strategic adjustments in customer focus and market conditions.





The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:























For the nine months ended









March 31,

























































2025

























2024













































Revenues

















Amount

























% of









total









Revenues

























Amount

























% of









total









Revenues

























Amount









Increase









(Decrease)

























Percentage









Increase









(Decrease)





















Revenue from cross-border freight solutions



















































































Asia-based customers









$





8,410,974

















73.3





%









$





8,119,136

















60.0





%









$





291,838

















3.6





%









U.S.-based customers













2,353,947

















20.5





%













5,406,206

















40.0





%













(3,052,259





)













(56.5





)%





















10,764,921

















93.8





%













13,525,342

















100.0





%













(2,760,422





)













(20.4





)%











Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals











































































































Asia-based customers













715,362

















6.2





%













-

















-

















715,362

















N/A















Total revenues











$





11,480,283

















100.0





%









$





13,525,342

















100.0





%









$





(2,045,060





)













(15.1





)%





















































































































LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024









(UNAUDITED)

























































As of









March 31,









2025

























As of









June 30,









2024



























(



unaudited)















(



audited



)













ASSETS

































CURRENT ASSETS

































Cash









$





1,499,257













$





123,550













Accounts receivable – third parties, net













1,397,499

















2,082,152













Accounts receivable – related party, net













306,295

















763,285













Prepayment and other receivable













91,426

















-













Contract assets













71,331

















129,506













Inventories, net













216,489

















-













Due from related parties













856,570

















441,279













Loan to a third party













573,546

















-













Total current assets













5,012,413

















3,539,772





















































NON-CURRENT ASSETS









































Investment in other entity













15,741

















15,741













Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation













533,993

















344,883













Intangible asset, net













386,811

















-













Right of use operating lease assets













3,619,138

















3,471,172













Right of use financing lease assets













102,398

















37,476













Deferred tax asset













-

















89,581













Deferred offering costs













-

















1,492,798













Deposit and prepayment













269,269

















202,336













Total non-current assets













4,927,350

















5,653,987













TOTAL ASSETS









$





9,939,763













$





9,193,759





















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









































CURRENT LIABILITIES









































Accounts payables – third parties









$





1,577,044













$





1,161,858













Accounts payables – related parties













68,895

















227,722













Accrued liabilities and other payables













1,448,588

















1,335,804













Current portion of obligations under operating leases













2,389,965

















1,186,809













Current portion of obligations under financing leases













48,617

















37,619













Loans payable, current













617,682

















746,962













Contract liabilities













42,168

















-













Dividend payable













-

















98,850













Tax payable













106,433

















79,825













Due to shareholders













-

















1,018,281













Convertible notes - current













484,541





























Total current liabilities













6,783,933

















5,893,730





















































NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









































Loans payable, non-current













156,509

















136,375













Loan payable to related party













124,176





























Deferred tax liabilities













96,703

















-













Obligations under operating leases, non-current













1,815,211

















2,506,402













Obligations under financing leases, non-current













72,651

















17,460













Convertible note - non-current













140,792





























Total non-current liabilities













2,406,042

















2,660,237













TOTAL LIABILITIES









$





9,189,975













$





8,553,967





















































Commitments and Contingencies

















































































EQUITY









































Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively













750

















600













Subscription receivable













-

















(600





)









Additional paid-in capital













5,113,511

















642,639













Statutory reserve













7,014

















-













Deficits













(4,365,856





)













(5,819





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













(5,631





)













2,972













Total equity













749,788

















639,792





















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









$





9,939,763













$





9,193,759



































































LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)









AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(UNAUDITED)

























































Nine Months Ended









March 31,

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

































2025

























2024

























2025

























2024



















Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party









$





9,559,567













$





12,457,709













$





2,857,504













$





3,817,726













Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related parties













1,205,354

















1,067,633

















448,360

















643,037













Revenue from distribution of pharmaceutical products – third parties













715,362

















-

















497,276

















-















Total revenue















11,480,283

















13,525,342

















3,803,140

















4,460,763





















































































Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party













8,756,778

















9,367,882

















2,602,784

















3,038,232













Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related party













1,286,380

















1,469,845

















365,330

















446,968













Cost of revenue from pharmaceutical products – third parties













240,966

















-

















119,175

















-















Total cost of revenue















10,284,124

















10,837,727

















3,087,289

















3,485,199















Gross profit















1,196,159

















2,687,615

















715,851

















975,564























































































Operating expenses:











































































Selling expenses













158,118

















-

















103,630

















-













General and administrative expenses













5,429,398

















2,803,311

















1,680,339

















962,481













Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary













-

















73,151

















-

















-













Provision (reversal) of allowance for expected credit loss













8,021

















22,198

















6,065

















(27,393





)











Total operating expenses















5,595,537

















2,898,660

















1,790,034

















935,088























































































(Loss) income from operations















(4,399,378





)













(211,045





)













(1,074,183





)













40,476























































































Other income











































































Other income, net













310,796

















190,887

















109,255

















102,438













Interest expense













(156,266





)













(79,400





)













(87,274





)













(25,536





)











Total other income















154,530

















111,487

















21,981

















76,902























































































(Loss) income before income taxes















(4,244,848





)













(99,558





)













(1,052,202





)













117,378















Income tax expense















108,175

















130,735

















18,594

















104,610















Net (loss) income















(4,353,023





)













(230,293





)













(1,070,796





)













12,768













Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest













-

















(3,025





)













-

















-















Net (loss) income attributable to the Company















(4,353,023





)













(227,268





)













(1,070,796





)













12,768























































































Other comprehensive (loss) income:











































































Foreign currency translation (loss) income













(8,603





)













3,122

















3,583

















-















Comprehensive (loss) income















(4,361,626





)













(227,171





)













(1,067,213





)













12,768













Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest













-

















(3,119





)













-

















-















Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Company











$





(4,361,626





)









$





(224,052





)









$





(1,067,213





)









$





12,768























































































Loss per share – basic and diluted











$





(0.58





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.14





)









$





-















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – basic and diluted















7,500,000

















6,000,000

















7,500,000

















6,000,000



































































































LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED









CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(UNAUDITED)













































For the Nine Months Ended









March 31,

































2025

























2024





















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net loss









$





(4,353,023





)









$





(230,293





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation – G&A













86,413

















53,985













Depreciation – cost of revenue













62,441

















54,493













Amortization of intangible asset













32,056

















-













Amortization and interest expense of operating lease assets













1,515,688

















658,713













Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets













24,081

















22,548













Provision of allowance for expected credit loss













8,021

















22,198













Interest expense of convertible note













40,541

















-













Deferred tax expense













81,567

















36,264













Interest income













(11,645





)













-













Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary













-

















73,151













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable – third parties













666,858

















(283,936





)









Accounts receivable – related parties













466,764

















(565,824





)









Contract assets













58,175

















(58,498





)









Inventories, net













(216,489





)













-













Due from related parties













(41,230





)













212,342













Due to related party













-

















14,536













Prepayment and other deposit













(158,359





)













2,623













Accounts payables – third parties













415,186

















493,085













Accounts payables – related parties













(158,827





)













57,420













Contract liabilities













42,168

















-













Accrued expense and other payables













393,633

















111,122













Tax payable













26,608

















94,471













Operating lease liabilities













(1,151,931





)













(606,756





)











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities















(2,171,304





)













161,644























































Cash flows from investing activities:











































Purchase of furniture and equipment













(36,072





)













-













Payment for leasehold improvement













(76,456





)













-













Net cash payment for asset acquisition













(552,721





)













-













Loan to a third party













(561,901





)













-













Payment made for investment in other entity













-

















(29,906





)









Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary (Appendix A)













-

















(48,893





)











Net cash used in investing activities















(1,227,150





)













(78,799





)



















































Cash flows from financing activities:











































Proceeds from loans













294,975

















225,000













Repayment of loans













(420,765





)













(200,132





)









Net proceeds from issuance of convertible notes













755,512

















-













Proceeds from a loan from a related party













124,176

















-













Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans













(85,591





)













(89,802





)









Principal payment of finance lease liabilities













(22,814





)













(21,485





)









Payment for deferring offering cost













-

















(140,000





)









Advances from Hupan Pharmaceutical prior to acquisition













276,365

















-













Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs













5,351,281

















-













Advances to related parties













(685,247





)













-













Proceeds from shareholders













-

















158,455













Repayment to shareholders













(805,345





)













-















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities















4,782,547

















(67,964





)

















































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash













(8,386





)













3,216













Net increase in cash













1,375,707

















18,097













Cash, beginning of the period













123,550

















174,018













Cash, end of the period









$





1,499,257













$





192,115























































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:











































Cash paid for income tax









$





-













$





-













Cash paid for interest









$





67,704













$





24,030























































SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES











































Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders









$





-













$





660,826













Deferred offering costs within accrued expense and other payables









$





-













$





176,176













Property additions included in loan payable









$





102,235

















-













Additions to leasehold improvement through accounts payable and other payable









$





123,176

















-













Due to shareholder offset against due from related parties









$





311,185

















-























































NON-CASH ACTIVITIES











































Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations









$





1,447,494













$





-













Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligation









$





89,003













$





19,982























































APPENDIX A – Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary











































Working capital, net

























$





29,812













Investment in other entity recognized





























(15,741





)









Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary





























10,187













Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary





























(73,151





)









Cash

























$





(48,893





)







