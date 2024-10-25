LakeShore’s YSJA rabies vaccine receives approval for Phase III trial in China

LakeShore Biopharma (LSB) announced that it has been granted approval for a Phase III clinical trial by the National Medical Products Administration, or NMPA, in China to explore the immunogenicity and safety of a simplified four-dose regimen for its YSJA rabies vaccine which is the first generation of the Company’s rabies vaccine and has sold more than 100M doses since its market approval. This simplified immunization schedule has the potential to provide patients with more immunization options, reduce physician workload, minimize hospital visits, improve patient adherence to vaccination and also reduce the financial burden on patients under comparable immunogenicity, boosting the vaccine’s utility and aiding in the prevention of rabies deaths. The Trial, which is expected to begin in December 2024, will evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the YSJA rabies vaccine across two distinct four-dose immunization schedules to determine their immunogenicity and safety compared to the existing Essen regimen. It will be a single center, randomized, double-blind, controlled study. The two four-dose immunization regimens which will be explored are the Zagreb Regimen, which involves two shots in the first session and one shot each across two subsequent sessions; and the Modified Essen Regimen, which involves four sessions of a single shot each.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LSB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.