LakeShore Biopharma regains ompliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

LakeShore Biopharma (LSB) has received a written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department informing the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. According to the compliance notice, the company regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of the company’s ordinary shares have been $1.00 per share or greater for 11 consecutive business days, from October 4 to October 18, and the matter is now closed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.