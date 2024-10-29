News & Insights

Stocks
LSB

LakeShore Biopharma regains ompliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

October 29, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

LakeShore Biopharma (LSB) has received a written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department informing the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. According to the compliance notice, the company regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of the company’s ordinary shares have been $1.00 per share or greater for 11 consecutive business days, from October 4 to October 18, and the matter is now closed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LSB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.