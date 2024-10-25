News & Insights

LakeShore Biopharma Advances with Rabies Vaccine Trial

October 25, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

LakeShore Biopharma (LSB) has released an update.

LakeShore Biopharma has received approval for a Phase III clinical trial in China to test a simplified four-dose regimen of its YSJA rabies vaccine, potentially enhancing patient adherence and reducing financial burdens. The trial aims to validate the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness compared to the current standard regimen, promising greater flexibility for patients and healthcare providers. This development could strengthen LakeShore Biopharma’s position in the growing rabies vaccine market.

