News & Insights

Stocks

Lakes Blue Energy Secures PEP 169 Sale and Future Royalties

October 21, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lakes Blue Energy NL (AU:LKO) has released an update.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has successfully completed the sale of its 49% interest in Petroleum Exploration Permit 169, receiving an initial $3 million with a further $3.5 million expected upon finalization of title transfer. This deal also includes future royalties from petroleum production, offering potential financial benefits without the risks of exploration costs. The proceeds will be used to develop Lakes’ Wombat and Trifon/Gangell fields, aiming to drill the Wombat-5 well by mid-2025.

For further insights into AU:LKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.