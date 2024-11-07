Lakes Blue Energy NL Schedules Annual General Meeting

Lakes Blue Energy NL (AU:LKO) has released an update.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for December 9, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders will review the company’s financial performances and vote on the Remuneration Report. This meeting offers a crucial opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic decisions.

