Lakes Blue Energy NL Highlights Governance Practices

Lakes Blue Energy NL has released its corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The statement, available on their website, details the company’s governance practices, including board responsibilities and director appointment protocols. This move reflects transparency and commitment to best practices, which could attract investor interest.

