Lakes Blue Energy Appoints New Director

Lakes Blue Energy NL (AU:LKO) has released an update.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has announced the appointment of Malcolm Iain Boyd White as a director, effective October 23, 2024. As per the initial director’s interest notice, White currently holds no securities in the company. This development could signal strategic changes within the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:LKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.