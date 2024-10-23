News & Insights

Lakes Blue Energy Appoints New Director

October 23, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Lakes Blue Energy NL (AU:LKO) has released an update.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has announced the appointment of Malcolm Iain Boyd White as a director, effective October 23, 2024. As per the initial director’s interest notice, White currently holds no securities in the company. This development could signal strategic changes within the company’s leadership.

