Lakeland's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended April 30, 2025) adjusted loss of 41 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 27 cents.



Net sales of $46.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49 million. However, the top line increased 28.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Inside the Headlines

In the reported quarter, the company’s domestic sales were $20.7 million, up 44.8% year over year. International sales increased 18.2% year over year to $26.0 million.

Costs & Margins

Lakeland’s cost of sales in the reported quarter was $31.1 million, up 54.5% year over year. Operating expenses were $20.3 million, up 45%. Interest expenses were $583 thousand compared with $172 thousand in the year-ago quarter.



Net loss in the fiscal first quarter was $3.9 million against the net income of $1.7 million a year ago. Its gross margin was 33.5% compared with 44.6% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA (excluding FX losses) was $0.6 million, lower than $3.8 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter of fiscal 2026, LAKE had cash and cash equivalents of $18.6 million compared with $17.5 million at the end of January 2025. The company’s total liabilities were $74.7 million, higher than $65.9 million at fiscal 2025-end.



In the fiscal first quarter, the company used cash of $4.8 million in operating activities against $0.3 million cash provided in the year-ago quarter.



Exiting the fiscal first quarter, its total stockholders' equity was $143.4 million compared with $146.6 million a year ago.

Guidance

For fiscal 2026 (ending January 2026), Lakeland expects revenues in the range of $210-$220 million.



LAKE expects an adjusted EBITDA in the band of $24-$29 million.

LAKE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Performance of Other Companies

AZZ Inc. AZZ came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95. This compares with earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago.



AZZ reported revenues of $351.88 million, missing the consensus estimate by 3.77%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $366.5 million.



Valmont Industries VMI reported revenues of $969.31 million in the second quarter of 2025, declining 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. Earnings per share of $4.32 for the same period compare with $4.32 a year ago.



The reported revenues compare with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.6 million. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.89%, with the consensus estimate being $4.24 per share.



Pentair plc PNR came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. This compares with earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago.



Pentair posted revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate by 2.68%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.02 billion.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

AZZ Inc. (AZZ)

Pentair plc (PNR)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)

