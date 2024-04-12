Lakeland's (LAKE) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q4

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 31, 2024) adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents.



On a reported basis, the company reported a net loss of 13 cents per share, against net income of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Lakeland incurred a one-time charge of $2.7 million for excess and obsolete inventory during the quarter.



Net sales of $31.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33 million. However, the top line increased 7.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Inside the Headlines

In the reported quarter, the company’s domestic sales were $12.7 million, up 7.6% year over year. International sales increased 8.1% year over year to $18.6 million. Growth in sales across all regions of the world, excluding China, drove quarterly revenues.

Costs & Margins

Lakeland’s cost of sales in the reported quarter was $20 million, up 10.5% year over year. Operating expenses were $14.5 million, up 34.3%. Interest expenses were $30 million compared with $12 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net loss in the fiscal fourth quarter was $1 million compared with net income of $0.2 million a year ago. Its gross margin came in at 35.9% compared with 37.5% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA (excluding FX losses) was $3.4 million, lower than $1.9 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal 2024, LAKE had cash and cash equivalents of $25.2 million compared with $24.6 million at the end of January 2023. The company’s total liabilities were $30.3 million, higher than $23 million at fiscal 2023-end.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company generated cash of $3.2 million from operating activities, out of which $2.8 million was generated by the accelerated reduction of raw materials and finished goods inventory.



Exiting the fiscal 2024, its total stockholders' equity was $123.5 million compared with $120 million a year ago.

Guidance

For the fiscal 2025 (ending January 2025), Lakeland expects revenues in the range of $140-$150 million compared with $124.7 million in the fiscal 2024.



LAKE expects an adjusted EBITDA in the band of $16.8-$18.5 million.



Revenues and adjusted EBITDA outlook include the company’s recently-announced acquisitions of Jolly Scarpe and Pacific Helmets. However, it excludes the impacts of the LHD fire and rescue business, which it anticipates to close in May 2024.

