Lakeland Wins $5.6 Mln Contract To Service Hong Kong Firefighters' Gear

September 15, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), a manufacturer and seller of safety garments and accessories, on Monday announced that its subsidiary, Lakeland LHD, has secured a three-year, $5.6 million contract to provide advanced decontamination, managed care, and maintenance services for the Hong Kong Fire Services Department's protective gear.

The deal will run through 2028, covers the care and maintenance of about 14,500 firefighter ensembles annually. Lakeland LHD has supplied ensembles to the Hong Kong Fire Services Department since 2011 and was acquired by Lakeland in July 2024.

Hong Kong Fire Services Department, one of Asia's largest emergency response organizations, has more than 11,000 personnel across 83 fire stations and responds to over 77,000 calls a year.

The company said the new contract underscores its strong presence in Asia, where second-quarter sales grew 113% in fire services products and contributed 7% of total revenue.

In the pre-market trading, Lakeland Industries is 3.62% lesser at $14.10 on the Nasdaq.

