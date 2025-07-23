Lakeland Ships $3.1 Mln Jolly Fire Boot Order To Italian Ministry Under Multi-Year Contract

(RTTNews) - Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), operating as Lakeland Fire + Safety, announced the shipment of a $3.1 million order of Jolly Scarpe fire intervention boots to the Italian Ministry of the Interior - Firefighters Department.

The delivery is part of a four-year supply contract and is expected to significantly contribute to Lakeland's FY26 results. The company had flagged the order since October 2024, with CEO Jim Jenkins recently reaffirming Lakeland's longstanding partnership with Italian officials during a June meeting.

Developed by Jolly Scarpe's R&D team, the intervention boot was designed to surpass EN 15090:2012 standards, offering enhanced safety and comfort tailored to the Italian Fire Brigade's specifications. Manufactured from sustainable, full-grain tanned leather with a GORE-TEX CROSSTECH lining and heat-resistant outsole, the boots provide protection from pathogens, chemicals, and extreme conditions.

CEO Jim Jenkins stated the order highlights Jolly Scarpe's strategic value and product excellence, attributing the company's manufacturing flexibility in Romania and use of premium materials as key advantages. He emphasized that the acquisition of Jolly, along with Eagle and LHD, has broadened Lakeland's fire services portfolio and expanded its footprint in Europe and beyond. He also noted plans to introduce a NFPA-certified Jolly boot in the U.S., citing strong growth potential in the first responder safety segment.

LAKE currently trades at $15.1 or 4.79% higher on the NasdaqGM.

