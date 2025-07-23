Lakeland Industries Ships $3.1 Million Order of 47,500 Fire Intervention Boots to Italian Ministry of the Interior

Lakeland Industries shipped 47,500 intervention boots to the Italian Firefighters Department, valued at $3.1 million.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. announced a shipment of 47,500 fire intervention boots worth $3.1 million to the Italian Ministry of the Interior's Firefighters Department, as part of a four-year supply contract. This order is significant for Lakeland’s fiscal year 2026 and highlights the company's strong partnership with the Italian Fire Brigade. The custom-designed boots, made from sustainable materials and featuring advanced protective technology, meet and exceed the required safety standards. CEO Jim Jenkins emphasized the competitive advantages of the Jolly Scarpe brand, which has expanded Lakeland's offerings and market presence in Europe. The company is also working towards introducing a certified version of the boots in the U.S. market.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a $3.1 million order shipment for fire intervention boots from the Italian Ministry of the Interior, indicating strong demand and a successful contract execution.

This order represents a major milestone for Lakeland’s FY26 results, contributing positively to the company's financial outlook.

The shipment reinforces Lakeland's reputation as a premium supplier and showcases the competitive advantage gained through the Jolly Scarpe acquisition.

The development and design of the boots highlight innovation and commitment to quality, with features that go beyond minimum safety standards, which can enhance brand image and customer trust.

Potential Negatives

Delayed shipment of the boots suggests possible supply chain issues or challenges in fulfilling contracts on schedule.

Heavy reliance on a single large contract for revenue could indicate vulnerability to market fluctuations or changes in demand.

Future performance relies on "forward-looking statements," which may entail risks and uncertainties that are not guaranteed to materialize.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the contract with the Italian Ministry?

The contract provides 47,500 intervention boots for Italy's Firefighters Department as part of a four-year supply agreement.

How much was the order for the firefighter boots?

The order for the firefighter boots was valued at $3.1 million through Lakeland's Jolly Scarpe brand.

What features do the Jolly intervention boots offer?

The boots provide comfort, safety, maximum heat resistance, and protection against pathogens and hazardous chemicals.

Who manufactures the Jolly Scarpe intervention boots?

The boots are designed and manufactured by Jolly Scarpe, a subsidiary of Lakeland Industries, Inc.

What is the significance of this order for Lakeland?

This order is a milestone for Lakeland’s fiscal year 2026 results and affirms its partnership with the Italian Fire Brigade.

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 3,701 shares for an estimated $63,062 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

NIKKI HAMBLIN purchased 1,590 shares for an estimated $34,980

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LAKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAKE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

$LAKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAKE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $26.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025

Total Contract has Provided 47,500 Intervention Boots for Firefighters







HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced the shipment of a $3.1 million order through its Jolly Scarpe brand for fire intervention boots from the Italian Ministry of the Interior - Firefighters Department, as part of a previously-awarded four year supply contract.





















This shipment had been long anticipated and represents a major milestone for Lakeland’s FY26 results. The Company had been signaling the order since October 2024, and in late June, Lakeland CEO Jim Jenkins met directly with officials from the Italian Ministry of the Interior to reaffirm Lakeland’s longstanding partnership and Jolly’s trusted position as a premium supplier to the Italian Fire Brigade.





The Jolly intervention fire boot model was specifically designed to meet the requirements and technical specifications issued by the Italian Fire Brigade, going well beyond the minimum standards set by EN 15090:2012. The boot was developed by Jolly Scarpe’s Research & Development department, with the aim of identifying the best possible solutions in terms of comfort and safety, without compromising on performance. Made from sustainable, full-grain tanned leather in a certified facility, the boots feature a GORE-TEX CROSSTECH lining, which provides protection against pathogens and hazardous chemicals. The outsole is made from a high-performance compound, engineered to provide maximum heat resistance and excellent grip on various surfaces, even under extreme conditions.





“This significant fire boot order from the Italian Ministry of the Interior exemplifies Jolly Scarpe’s competitive advantage and business strategy, and serves as a strong validation of this acquisition,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. “Our manufacturing facility in Romania provides high production flexibility, and every detail of the boot was custom-designed to fully meet the Fire Brigade’s requirements. Jolly’s exclusive use of top-quality materials allows us to offer a fire boot that excels in every aspect: protection, long-term durability, comfort, and operational reliability.





“The Jolly Scarpe acquisition, in addition to Eagle and LHD, has significantly expanded our fire product offerings to our existing customer base and enhanced our geographic presence in continental Europe and other international locales. Additionally, we are working diligently to bring a NFPA-certified Jolly fire boot to the U.S. market, the world’s largest fire turnout gear market. Jolly’s strong brand has a well-established reputation for producing high-quality, innovative professional footwear designs and manufacturing in the growing first responder safety market. We expect continued robust growth in our Fire Services segment, both organic and acquisition-driven, in the months and years ahead,” concluded Jenkins.







About Jolly Scarpe







Jolly Scarpe is a leading designer and manufacturer of professional footwear for the firefighting, military, police, and rescue markets. The company’s products are used by both local and national police forces, firefighters, numerous rescue and multi-utility bodies, both in the Italian and foreign markets. Jolly Scarpe’s military collection, Cosmas, is used by Italian and foreign armed forces, with models specifically designed for the various military defense departments. The company is headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy, with manufacturing operations in Bucharest, Romania. For more information about Jolly, visit



jollyscarpe.com



, and for more information about Jolly’s industry-leading fire boots, visit https://www.jollyscarpe.com/categorie_prodotto/fire/







About Lakeland Fire + Safety







Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.





For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company online at



www.lakeland.com



.







"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding our M&A strategy, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.







Contacts







Lakeland Fire + Safety





256-600-1390





Roger Shannon





Chief Financial Officer







rdshannon@lakeland.com









Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







LAKE@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14ee8f2d-bf41-4581-9de5-2b99ab06364e









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4c4c32b-f527-4e36-a5b1-383df724d0d7





