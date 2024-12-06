Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended October 2024) adjusted earnings of a penny per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line increased 97.1% year over year.



Lakeland’s total revenues of $46 million beat the consensus estimate of $43 million. Also, the top line increased 44.5% year over year. Organic revenues increased 7.3% to $34 million in the fiscal third quarter.



Inside the Headlines

Revenues from the domestic operations increased 2% year over year to $15.4 million. The increase was driven by a rebound in U.S. sales during the quarter.



Revenues from international operations increased 83.3% to $30.4 million due to strong momentum across Latin American, European and Asian markets.

LAKE’s Margin Profile

Lakeland’s cost of sales increased 48.6% year over year to $27.2 million. Operating expenses totaled $17.8 million, up 83.5% year over year.



LAKE recorded an operating income of $807 million, down from $3,621 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin decreased to 1.8% from 11.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal third quarter, Lakeland had cash and cash equivalents of $15.8 million compared with $25.2 million at the end of Jan. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $31 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, LAKE used net cash of $12.5 million from operating activities against $7.7 million generated in the year-ago period.



In the same period, the company paid dividends worth approximately $0.7 million, down 3% year over year.

LAKE Reaffirms Outlook

For fiscal 2025, management continues to expect revenues of at least $165 million compared with a year ago. This revenue guidance includes the contributions of its recently announced LHD, Jolly Scarpe and Pacific Helmets acquisitions.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $18 million, which includes the impacts from its announced LHD, Jolly Scarpe and Pacific Helmets acquisitions.

