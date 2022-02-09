Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lakeland Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$24m ÷ (US$145m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Lakeland Industries has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 15% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lakeland Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lakeland Industries.

So How Is Lakeland Industries' ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Lakeland Industries. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 84%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lakeland Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Lakeland Industries has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 84% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

