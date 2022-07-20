Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lakeland Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$11m ÷ (US$143m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Lakeland Industries has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 15%.

NasdaqGM:LAKE Return on Capital Employed July 20th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lakeland Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lakeland Industries.

What Can We Tell From Lakeland Industries' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Lakeland Industries doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 8.5%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Lakeland Industries have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 2.2% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Lakeland Industries that we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



