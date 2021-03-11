Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed at $30.60, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 23.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LAKE is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 380%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.8 million, up 26.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LAKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.96, which means LAKE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.