Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed at $20.62, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 12.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LAKE to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35 million, up 27.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $149.70 million, which would represent changes of +631.11% and +38.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LAKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LAKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.97.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

