Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed at $25.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LAKE to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 211.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.10 million, up 35.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $151.70 million, which would represent changes of +417.78% and +40.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LAKE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note LAKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.79, so we one might conclude that LAKE is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.