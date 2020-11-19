Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed the most recent trading day at $20.77, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 14.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LAKE to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35 million, up 27.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $149.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +631.11% and +38.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LAKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LAKE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.53.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



