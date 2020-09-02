Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed the most recent trading day at $21.34, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 16.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 9, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 211.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.10 million, up 35.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $151.70 million, which would represent changes of +417.78% and +40.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LAKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LAKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.27, which means LAKE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

