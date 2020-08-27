Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed at $22.41, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 6.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.34% in that time.

LAKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LAKE to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 211.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.10 million, up 35.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $151.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +417.78% and +40.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LAKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, LAKE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.57.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

