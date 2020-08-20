Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed the most recent trading day at $21.11, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 9.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.84% in that time.

LAKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LAKE is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 211.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.10 million, up 35.06% from the prior-year quarter.

LAKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $151.70 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +417.78% and +40.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LAKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.21.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.