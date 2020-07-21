Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed at $22.90, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had gained 9.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LAKE to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 211.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.10 million, up 35.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $151.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +417.78% and +40.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LAKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note LAKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.73.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

