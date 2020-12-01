Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed at $19.94, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 11.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 15.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.9% in that time.

LAKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 10, 2020. In that report, analysts expect LAKE to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35 million, up 27.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $149.70 million, which would represent changes of +631.11% and +38.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LAKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LAKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.57.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

