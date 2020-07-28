Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed at $23.28, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had gained 5.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 11.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 211.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.10 million, up 35.06% from the year-ago period.

LAKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $151.70 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +417.78% and +40.7%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LAKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LAKE has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.84, which means LAKE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

