Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed the most recent trading day at $19.64, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 17.87% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06% in that time.

LAKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LAKE is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35 million, up 27.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $149.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +631.11% and +38.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LAKE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LAKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.84, so we one might conclude that LAKE is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.