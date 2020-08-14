Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) closed the most recent trading day at $20.43, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had lost 8.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 13.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.01%.

LAKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LAKE to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 211.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.10 million, up 35.06% from the year-ago period.

LAKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $151.70 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +417.78% and +40.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LAKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, LAKE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.9.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

