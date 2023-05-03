Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Lakeland Industries said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 1.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Industries. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAKE is 0.42%, an increase of 192.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 6,596K shares. The put/call ratio of LAKE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.00% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Industries is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 80.00% from its latest reported closing price of 11.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Industries is 125MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 1,121K shares representing 15.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 550K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 492K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 426K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 274K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

Lakeland Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Industries Inc. manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products are sold globally by its in-house sales teams, its customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Its authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, the company supplies federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Securityand the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, The company sells to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community('EEC'), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguayand Southeast Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.