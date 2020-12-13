Lakeland Industries, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$41m beating expectations by 21% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$1.14, some 115% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:LAKE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the two analysts covering Lakeland Industries, is for revenues of US$134.1m in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 11% reduction in Lakeland Industries' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 52% to US$1.73 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$130.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.20 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable lift to earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Lakeland Industries 15% to US$31.50on the back of these upgrades.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Lakeland Industries' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 11% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Lakeland Industries is expected to lag the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lakeland Industries' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Lakeland Industries. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Lakeland Industries going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lakeland Industries that you should be aware of.

