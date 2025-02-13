Lakeland Industries, Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference with Focus on Growth Strategies and Recent Public Offering

Lakeland Fire + Safety will participate in Oppenheimer’s conference to discuss growth strategies and recent funding.

Quiver AI Summary

Lakeland Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective clothing, announced its participation in the Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference scheduled for February 25-26, 2025. Lakeland's President and CEO Jim Jenkins, along with CFO Roger Shannon, will host virtual meetings with institutional investors to discuss the company's growth strategies and recent successful public offering of $46 million, aimed at accelerating growth through new acquisitions and product innovations. Lakeland provides protective apparel to various sectors globally, including industry, healthcare, and first responders, and sells its products in over 50 countries. The announcement includes a standard disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors to discuss growth strategies and recent acquisitions, signaling proactive engagement with the investment community.

The recent $46.0 million oversubscribed public offering is aimed at accelerating growth, indicating strong investor interest and financial support for the company's expansion plans.

Four accretive acquisitions have been made, which added product line extensions and innovative new products, showcasing Lakeland's commitment to expanding its market presence and capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $46.0 million public offering may indicate a need for capital, which could raise concerns about the company's current financial health or cash flow status.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors regarding the company's future performance and growth strategies.

FAQ

What is the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference?

The Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference is a virtual event where companies discuss their growth strategies with institutional investors.

When is Lakeland presenting at the conference?

Lakeland will be hosting one-on-one meetings on February 25, 2025, as part of the conference.

Who from Lakeland will attend the conference?

President Jim Jenkins and CFO Roger Shannon will represent Lakeland during the event.

What topics will Lakeland discuss in their meetings?

They will discuss organic and acquisitive growth strategies, a recent $46 million public offering, and recent acquisitions.

How can I schedule a meeting with Lakeland management?

Interested parties can contact their conference representative or email LAKE@mzgroup.us to schedule a meeting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

NIKKI HAMBLIN has made 2 purchases buying 3,810 shares for an estimated $86,217 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 2 purchases buying 2,126 shares for an estimated $50,088 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 2,272 shares for an estimated $49,984

AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare, and first responders, today announced that management will attend the Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually February 25-26, 2025.





Lakeland President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins and Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon are scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on February 25, 2025, to discuss Lakeland’s organic and acquisitive growth strategies, recent oversubscribed $46.0 million public offering to further accelerate growth, and four accretive acquisitions that added product line extensions and innovative new products, and expanded global markets, channels and customers.







Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference







Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025





Location: Virtual





Format: In-person 1x1s Meetings





Attendees: Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins and Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon





For more information about the Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lakeland management, please contact your conference representative or email your request to



LAKE@mzgroup.us



or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.







About Lakeland Fire + Safety







Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire safety and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.





For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at



www.lakeland.com



.







"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding the Company’s growth strategies and recent public offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.







Contacts







Lakeland Fire + Safety





256-600-1390





Roger Shannon





Chief Financial Officer







rdshannon@lakeland.com









Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







LAKE@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.