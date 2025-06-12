Lakeland Industries, Inc. Management to Attend 15th Annual ROTH London Conference for Investor Meetings

Lakeland Industries executives will meet with investors at the ROTH London Conference from June 24-26, 2025.

Lakeland Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel, announced that CEO Jim Jenkins and CFO Roger Shannon will attend the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference from June 24-26, 2025. During the conference, they will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors. The event will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel London, and interested parties can arrange meetings by contacting ROTH representatives or reaching out to Lakeland directly. Lakeland specializes in protective gear for various sectors, including industrial, healthcare, and first responders, serving customers globally across more than 50 countries.

Attendance at the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference provides Lakeland Fire + Safety with a platform to engage directly with institutional investors, which could enhance investor relations and potentially attract investment.

CEO Jim Jenkins and CFO Roger Shannon's participation signifies the company's commitment to transparency and investor engagement, likely boosting confidence among stakeholders.

The press release highlights Lakeland's global operational reach, indicating diverse market opportunities and a robust distribution network, which is attractive for potential investors.

The announcement of the participation in the ROTH London Conference may indicate a need for increased engagement with institutional investors, potentially suggesting previous dissatisfaction or lack of confidence from the investor community.



The formal invitation to investors only for one-on-one meetings could imply that the company feels it needs to individually address specific investor concerns, rather than broadly engaging in a more open dialogue, which may reflect underlying issues.



Limited information about the company's recent performance or strategy in the release could be viewed as a lack of transparency, which may raise concerns among potential investors regarding the company’s future direction.

What is the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference?

The 15th Annual ROTH London Conference is an investment event held from June 24-26, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel London.

Who will represent Lakeland Fire + Safety at the conference?

Jim Jenkins, CEO, and Roger Shannon, CFO, will represent Lakeland at the conference, holding meetings with institutional investors.

How can I schedule a meeting with Lakeland management at the conference?

To schedule a meeting, contact your ROTH representative or email LAKE@mzgroup.us for assistance with arrangements.

What products does Lakeland Fire + Safety manufacture?

Lakeland manufactures protective clothing and accessories for industrial, healthcare, and first responder markets globally.

In how many countries does Lakeland sell its products?

Lakeland sells products in over 50 countries, including the US, China, Canada, and various nations across Europe and South America.

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

NIKKI HAMBLIN has made 2 purchases buying 3,810 shares for an estimated $86,217 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 3,691 shares for an estimated $75,018 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LAKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

$LAKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $26.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 03/25/2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that Jim Jenkins, CEO, President and Executive Chairman, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 15



th



Annual ROTH London Conference being held June 24-26, 2025.





Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Shannon are scheduled to host on-site one-one-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the event.







15







th







Annual ROTH London Conference







Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025 – Thursday, June 26, 2025





Location: Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, Hamilton Place, London, UK





Format: In-person 1x1 and Small Group Investor Meetings





Attendees: Jim Jenkins, CEO, President and Executive Chairman, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer





For more information about the 15



th



Annual ROTH London Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lakeland management, please contact your ROTH representative or email your request to



LAKE@mzgroup.us



or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.







About Lakeland Fire + Safety







Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.





For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at



www.lakeland.com



.







