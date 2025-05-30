Lakeland Industries, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on June 9, 2025

Lakeland Industries will host a conference call on June 9, 2025, to discuss Q1 fiscal results.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. will hold a conference call on June 9, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on April 30, 2025. The call will feature Lakeland’s President and CEO Jim Jenkins, along with CFO Roger Shannon, and will include a presentation and a Q&A session. Interested participants can join via a specified dial-in number or webcast link. A replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes and can be accessed until September 9, 2025. Lakeland Fire + Safety is a manufacturer of protective clothing for various industries and first responders, distributing products globally to a wide range of end users and government agencies. For further information, interested parties are directed to visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

Lakeland Industries is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2026, indicating transparency and commitment to investor relations.

The conference call will be led by key executives, including the President and CEO, which underscores the company's accountability and direct communication with stakeholders.

A comprehensive presentation will accompany the conference call, providing detailed insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The ability for stakeholders to access a telephone replay of the call for several months highlights Lakeland's dedication to ensuring all interested parties can stay informed about company developments.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a conference call indicates a need to discuss financial results, which may signal concerns regarding company performance.

The lack of specific performance metrics in the press release may lead to uncertainty and speculation among investors.

The dependence on multiple global markets, including China and Russia, may raise concerns about geopolitical risks impacting sales.

FAQ

When is Lakeland's conference call for Q1 2026 financial results?

Lakeland's conference call is scheduled for June 9, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9208 in the U.S. or 1-201-493-6784 internationally.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available starting three hours after the call until September 9, 2025.

Who will host the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Lakeland President Jim Jenkins and CFO Roger Shannon.

Where can I find more information about Lakeland Fire + Safety?

You can visit Lakeland's official website at www.lakeland.com for more information.

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

NIKKI HAMBLIN has made 2 purchases buying 3,810 shares for an estimated $86,217 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 3,691 shares for an estimated $75,018 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, will host a conference call on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2026 ended April 30, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.





Lakeland President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins, and Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Date



:





Monday, June 9, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)











Dial-in:







1-877-407-9208











International Dial-in



:





1-201-493-6784











Conference Code:







13754098











Webcast



:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1722482&tp_key=314f41cd21























A telephone replay will be available commencing approximately three hours after the call and will remain available through September 9, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13754098. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.







About Lakeland Fire + Safety







Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.





For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at



www.lakeland.com



.







Contacts







Lakeland Fire + Safety





256-600-1390





Roger Shannon





Chief Financial Officer







rdshannon@lakeland.com









Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







LAKE@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





