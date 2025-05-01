Lakeland Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share for Fiscal Q2 2026

Lakeland Industries announces a $0.03 cash dividend for Q2 2026, payable on May 22, 2025.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for its fiscal second quarter of 2026, payable on May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record by May 15, 2025. Known as Lakeland Fire + Safety, the company specializes in manufacturing protective clothing and apparel for various sectors, including industrial, healthcare, and emergency services. Its products are sold globally through direct sales teams and a network of authorized distributors, catering to end-users across multiple industries and government agencies. The press release also includes a "Safe Harbor" statement regarding forward-looking statements related to financial performance and operational strategies, with a disclaimer on the variability of future results.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash dividend of $0.03 per share demonstrates financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment highlights the company's positive cash flow management, indicating its ability to generate sufficient earnings to reward stockholders.

This move may attract new investors and enhance shareholder confidence in Lakeland Industries’ future performance.

Potential Negatives

The declared cash dividend of $0.03 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility, potentially raising concerns among investors regarding the company’s profitability and cash flow.



The necessity to include a "Safe Harbor" statement regarding forward-looking statements suggests that the company faces uncertainties and risks that could impact its future performance, which may worry investors.



The press release does not provide any information on the company's growth strategy or future prospects, which could leave shareholders and potential investors with unanswered questions about Lakeland's direction.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend amount declared by Lakeland Industries?

The cash dividend declared by Lakeland Industries is $0.03 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2026.

When will the cash dividend be paid?

The cash dividend will be paid on May 22, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Stockholders of record as of May 15, 2025, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

What products does Lakeland Fire + Safety offer?

Lakeland Fire + Safety provides protective clothing and accessories for industries such as healthcare, first responders, and various industrial sectors.

In how many countries does Lakeland operate?

Lakeland operates in more than 50 foreign countries globally, including China, Canada, and several others across Europe and South America.

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

NIKKI HAMBLIN has made 2 purchases buying 3,810 shares for an estimated $86,217 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 3,691 shares for an estimated $75,018 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for its fiscal second quarter of 2026 of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2025.







About Lakeland Fire + Safety







Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.





For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at



www.lakeland.com



.







"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding payment of a quarterly dividend, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.







Contacts







Lakeland Fire + Safety





256-600-1390





Roger Shannon





Chief Financial Officer







rdshannon@lakeland.com









Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







LAKE@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





