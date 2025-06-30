Lakeland Industries, Inc. Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes Following Annual Reconstitution

Lakeland Industries joins Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, highlighting recent growth and ongoing acquisition strategies.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes effective June 27, 2025, representing a significant milestone for the company. President and CEO Jim Jenkins highlighted that this recognition coincides with a substantial growth in sales revenue, particularly a 100% increase in Fire Services revenue, bolstered by recent acquisitions. The company plans to continue pursuing M&A opportunities, specifically within the fire services sector, to strengthen its market position. Lakeland, a manufacturer of protective clothing for various industries and first responders, is optimistic about its growth prospects for the fiscal second half of FY2026 and beyond. This inclusion reflects the company's commitment to expanding its global presence and product offerings in the protective apparel market.

Potential Positives

Lakeland Industries has been added to the esteemed Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the investment community.

The company reported impressive sales revenue growth of 29%, driven by a significant 100% increase in Fire Services revenue.

Lakeland has completed four acquisitions in the past year, showcasing a proactive growth strategy and positioning itself for further market consolidation in the fire services sector.

Inclusion in the Russell Indexes opens up access to a broader range of institutional investors, potentially increasing demand for its shares and contributing to overall growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, the company may face skepticism from investors about its sustainability and ability to maintain growth, particularly in light of its aggressive M&A strategy.

The reliance on acquisitions for growth could indicate a lack of internal innovation, raising concerns about the company's long-term viability if new product development falters.

The mention of significant revenue increases may raise expectations that could lead to increased scrutiny from investors should future performance not meet these heightened anticipations.

FAQ

What does Lakeland's inclusion in the Russell Indexes mean?

Lakeland's inclusion in the Russell Indexes marks a significant milestone, enhancing its visibility and credibility among investors.

How much revenue growth did Lakeland report?

Lakeland reported a 29% sales revenue growth, driven by a 100% increase in Fire Services revenue.

What are Lakeland's plans for future growth?

Lakeland plans to pursue M&A opportunities and expand product lines in the fire services and safety sector.

Which sectors does Lakeland serve with its products?

Lakeland serves sectors including industrial, healthcare, first responders, and government agencies globally.

How does FTSE Russell determine index membership?

FTSE Russell determines index membership based on objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 4 purchases buying 4,691 shares for an estimated $88,158 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

NIKKI HAMBLIN purchased 1,590 shares for an estimated $34,980

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LAKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

$LAKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $26.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 03/25/2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index and Russell 2000



®



Index effective after the U.S. market close on June 27, 2025, as part of FTSE Russell’s annual reconstitution.





“Our inclusion in the Russell Indexes is an important milestone and builds upon our recently reported sales revenue growth of 29%, led by a 100% increase in Fire Services revenue and ongoing momentum from our recent acquisitions,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. “We have made considerable progress in the last twelve months with our four completed acquisitions and continue to pursue M&A opportunities, particularly within the fire suit rental, decontamination, and services business, to further consolidate the fragmented fire market. We believe that with these added product line extensions, innovative new products, and expanded global markets, channels, and customer base, we are well-positioned to grow our global head-to-toe fire portfolio and continue to see strong momentum in the fiscal second half of FY2026 and over the coming years.”





The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000



®



Index or small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily based on objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.







About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent, rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the





IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.







About Lakeland Fire + Safety







Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.





For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company online at



www.lakeland.com



.







"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding our M&A strategy, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.







Contacts







Lakeland Fire + Safety





256-600-1390





Roger Shannon





Chief Financial Officer







rdshannon@lakeland.com









Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







LAKE@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





