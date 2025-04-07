LAKELAND INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $LAKE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES ($LAKE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $48,042,000 and earnings of $0.47 per share.

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

NIKKI HAMBLIN has made 2 purchases buying 3,810 shares for an estimated $86,217 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 2 purchases buying 2,126 shares for an estimated $50,088 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 2,272 shares for an estimated $49,984

AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of LAKELAND INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

