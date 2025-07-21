Lakeland Industries Announces $4 Million Annual Cost Reduction Plan, Including Closures of UK and Arkansas Facilities

Lakeland Industries announces facility closures, aiming for $4 million annual cost reductions to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. announced plans to close its warehouse in Hull, England, and its Veridian manufacturing facility in Quitman, Arkansas, as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and reduce costs by $4 million annually. These closures are expected to save approximately $1 million in the remainder of fiscal year 2026, with additional initiatives anticipated to contribute another $3 million in savings later that fiscal year. CEO Jim Jenkins expressed gratitude to the affected employees and emphasized the company's commitment to supporting them during this transition while maintaining service for its global customers. Lakeland aims to enhance efficiency through global consolidation and the implementation of a new ERP system, along with Lean Six Sigma initiatives, to improve planning and operational capabilities as part of their long-term growth strategy.

Potential Positives

Initiatives to reduce costs by $4 million annually, including $1 million from planned facility closures, demonstrate Lakeland's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

Implementation of a global ERP system and Lean Six Sigma initiatives is expected to improve planning accuracy, forecasting capabilities, and operational intelligence, positioning the company for scalable and profitable growth.

Continued support for affected employees and the retention of key non-warehouse staff in the UK indicates Lakeland's dedication to employee welfare and maintaining service levels during transitions.

Consolidation of operations across multiple facilities allows Lakeland to streamline production processes and improve efficiency, which could enhance its competitive advantage in theglobal market

Potential Negatives

Planned closures of the warehouse in Hull and the manufacturing facility in Quitman may lead to significant job losses, affecting employee morale and public perception.

The announcement of cost reduction initiatives could signal deeper financial or operational issues within Lakeland, raising concerns among investors about the company's long-term stability.

The focus on consolidating operations and the need for a global ERP system may indicate previous inefficiencies, suggesting that past operational strategies were inadequate.

FAQ

What is the reason for Lakeland's facility closures?

Lakeland is closing facilities to enhance efficiency and reduce costs as part of an operational consolidation strategy.

How much savings will the facility closures generate?

The closures are expected to generate approximately $1 million in annual savings for the remainder of fiscal year 2026.

What additional cost reduction initiatives is Lakeland implementing?

In addition to closures, Lakeland is executing further initiatives anticipated to yield an additional $3 million in annualized savings.

How will Lakeland support affected employees?

Lakeland is committed to supporting affected employees and will retain key non-warehouse staff to maintain operations.

What is Lakeland's long-term strategy following these closures?

Lakeland aims to consolidate operations globally and implement a global ERP system for improved efficiency and profitability.

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990

LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 3,701 shares for an estimated $63,062 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

NIKKI HAMBLIN purchased 1,590 shares for an estimated $34,980

ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230

MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LAKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAKE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

$LAKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAKE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $26.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025

$1 Million Savings Included in $4 Million Total Annual Cost Reduction Initiatives to Streamline Global Operations and Improve Profitability







HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced the planned closures of its warehouse facility in Hull, England and its Veridian manufacturing facility in Quitman, Arkansas.





These planned actions are part of Lakeland’s broader operational consolidation strategy aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. The closures are expected to generate annual savings of approximately $1 million for the remainder of fiscal year 2026, supporting the Company’s ongoing efforts to streamline global operations and improve profitability. In addition to these closures, Lakeland has identified and is executing further initiatives expected to yield an additional $3 million in annualized savings, with the benefits anticipated to materialize in the second half of fiscal 2026.





“We want to express our deep gratitude to the dedicated teams in both Hull and Quitman,” said Jim Jenkins, CEO and Executive Chairman of Lakeland Industries. “Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental to Lakeland’s and Veridian’s success over the years. While these decisions are difficult, they are necessary to align with our strategic initiatives focused on operational efficiency, regional consolidation, and long-term growth.”





Lakeland remains committed to supporting affected employees through these transitions and to maintaining uninterrupted service to its global customer base. The Company will retain key non-warehouse staff from the Hull facility to continue supporting Lakeland’s industrial operations in the UK and will consolidate production from Quitman into other Lakeland and Veridian facilities.





“As we move forward, we remain highly focused on driving sales growth, process improvements and efficiencies across our business,” added Jenkins. “Over the next 12 to 24 months, we will continue to consolidate warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing operations globally in support of a more agile and cost-effective Lakeland. In parallel, we are rolling out a global ERP system and implementing Lean Six Sigma initiatives designed to deliver greater planning accuracy, enhanced forecasting capabilities, and improved operational intelligence. These efforts will strengthen our ability to make data-driven decisions, improve customer responsiveness, and support scalable, profitable growth.”







About Lakeland Fire + Safety







Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.





For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company online at



www.lakeland.com



.







"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding our operational efficiency plans, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.







Contacts







Lakeland Fire + Safety





256-600-1390





Roger Shannon





Chief Financial Officer







rdshannon@lakeland.com









Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







LAKE@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





