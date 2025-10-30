Lakeland Industries and Grid Dynamics have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 30, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Lakeland Industries LAKE as the Bull of the Day and Grid Dynamics GDYN as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Lakeland Industries is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a D for Value and a D for Growth. This company makes suits used in clean ups big and small. Their products range from toxic waste clean up garments to Fireland Fyrepel products that are used for fire and heat protection. The company also makes special safety gloves and medical woven cloth garments. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm's products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Lakeland Industries has missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. The company most recently posted EPS of $0.36 per share when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for a loss of $0.04. That 40 cent beat translates into a 1000% positive earnings surprise.

Over the last four quarters the average positive surprise works out to be 106%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates are moving higher for Lakeland Industries.

The full year 2025 has increased from $0.18 to $0.50 over the last 60 days.

2026 has increased from $1.23 to $1.28 over the same time period.

Growth

There is good growth projected for Lakeland Industries. This fiscal year analysts are expecting $213M in revenue which would be good for 27% topline growth.

Next fiscal year, the consensus is calling for $240 M and that would be good for 12.7% sales growth.

Valuation

The valuation for Lakeland Industries is compelling in terms of price to book. I see a price to book multiple of 1.06x which means investors are barely paying a premium over the cost of the assets on hand. The forward PE if 32x is a little high, but the growth the company is expected to show makes up for that high multiple. Price to sales comes in at 0.82x which suggests the market doesn’t give the company full credit for each dollar of sales the company posts. Part of the reason for that is the negative operating margins the company has shown over the last few quarters.

Grid Dynamics is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and will report earnings on October 30, 2025 after the markets close. despite the company recently posted a solid beat and the stock has sold off as a result. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and advanced analytics services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Other. The company was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case Grid Dynamics I see the company has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters. The other two quarters saw the company meet earnings estimates. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The most recent quarter saw the company report EPS of $0.10 when the consensus was calling for $0.10.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For Grid Dynamics I see annual estimates for next year moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number has slid from $0.46 to $0.39 over the last 90 days.

The next fiscal year has moved from $0.52 to $0.45 over the last 90 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Additional content:

Will Strong AWS Performance Improve Amazon's Q3 Results?

Amazon’s third-quarter 2025 results, scheduled to be released on Oct. 30, are likely to reflect gains from its strengthening cloud service offerings.

Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) remains the crown jewel in Amazon's portfolio, with our model estimate projecting AWS sales of $32.49 billion for third-quarter 2025, indicating robust 18.4% year-over-year growth.

In the second quarter, AWS generated $30.8 billion in revenues, with an impressive 17.5% year-over-year increase. More significantly, AWS achieved an operating income of $10.1 billion, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. This performance continues to solidify AWS' position as the market leader, competing effectively against Microsoft Azure and Alphabet-owned Google Cloud. During the second quarter of 2025, according to new data from IT market research firm Synergy, AWS ranked No. 1 in market share by winning 30% share of the market, followed by Microsoft’s 20% and Google’s 13%.

The cloud computing giant likely benefited from several strategic initiatives and product launches executed during the July-through-September period that positioned AWS to capture accelerating enterprise demand for artificial intelligence capabilities.

Amazon.com, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Click here to know how Amazon’s overall third-quarter performance is likely to have been.

Agentic AI Leadership Takes Center Stage

The introduction of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore at the AWS Summit in New York during July represented a pivotal development that likely influenced third-quarter results. This enterprise-grade platform enabled organizations to deploy and operate secure AI agents at scale, addressing the growing market demand for agentic AI solutions. AWS doubled down on this opportunity by committing an additional $100 million investment through the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center specifically to boost agentic AI development, signaling management's confidence in this emerging revenue stream. The timing of these announcements positioned AWS to capitalize on enterprises rushing to implement AI agent technologies before year-end budget cycles concluded.

Expanding Model Selection Strengthens Competitive Position

Amazon Bedrock's model portfolio expanded significantly during the quarter with the September addition of Qwen3 foundation models from Alibaba and DeepSeek-V3.1 models, both featuring advanced capabilities in coding, mathematics and reasoning tasks. These open-weight models provided customers with enhanced customization opportunities while maintaining AWS's enterprise-grade security standards. The broader selection likely attracted workloads from customers seeking alternatives to proprietary models, potentially driving incremental adoption and consumption growth. Additionally, AWS introduced Amazon Nova customization capabilities within Amazon SageMaker AI, enabling customers to achieve higher accuracy and flexibility when fine-tuning foundation models for specific use cases.

Infrastructure Investments Position AWS for Sustained Growth

Management's guidance from the second-quarterearnings callindicated capital expenditures would maintain the $31.4 billion quarterly pace established in the second quarter, with investments predominantly directed toward AI-related infrastructure, including data center capacity, custom Trainium chips, and enhanced cooling systems. This aggressive investment strategy addressed the supply constraints that management acknowledged were limiting growth potential.

The combination of agentic AI momentum, expanded model offerings, and resolving infrastructure bottlenecks created favorable conditions for AWS to potentially deliver steady results in the third-quarter 2025. Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.