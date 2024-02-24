Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for Lakeland Financial (NasdaqGS:LKFN) has been revised to 71.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 60.69 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.63 to a high of 81.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from the latest reported closing price of 63.62 / share.

Lakeland Financial Declares $0.48 Dividend

On January 9, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 25, 2024 received the payment on February 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $63.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 4.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKFN is 0.10%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 25,926K shares. The put/call ratio of LKFN is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,718K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,627K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,174K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 33.87% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,070K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 961K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets.

