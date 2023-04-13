Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Lakeland Financial said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $58.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Financial. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKFN is 0.14%, a decrease of 15.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 25,122K shares. The put/call ratio of LKFN is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Financial is $74.72. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 28.44% from its latest reported closing price of $58.17.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Financial is $276MM, an increase of 17.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 161K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 226K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 4.08% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets.

