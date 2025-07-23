LAKELAND FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LKFN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAKELAND FINANCIAL ($LKFN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $68,357,850 and earnings of $0.99 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LKFN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LAKELAND FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
LAKELAND FINANCIAL insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $920,374 and 0 sales.
- MELINDA JO TRUEX purchased 8,309 shares for an estimated $499,453
- DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) sold 6,439 shares for an estimated $431,809
- STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,410.
- LISA M O'NEILL (EVP & CFO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $148,333
- DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LAKELAND FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of LAKELAND FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 296,692 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,635,372
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 253,726 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,081,473
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 231,088 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,735,870
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 153,574 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,128,438
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 152,738 shares (+327.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,078,746
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 110,611 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,574,717
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 109,757 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,523,956
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LAKELAND FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LKFN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LAKELAND FINANCIAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LKFN forecast page.
