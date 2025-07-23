LAKELAND FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LKFN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAKELAND FINANCIAL ($LKFN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $68,357,850 and earnings of $0.99 per share.

LAKELAND FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

LAKELAND FINANCIAL insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $920,374 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MELINDA JO TRUEX purchased 8,309 shares for an estimated $499,453

DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) sold 6,439 shares for an estimated $431,809

STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,410 .

. LISA M O'NEILL (EVP & CFO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $148,333

DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435

LAKELAND FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of LAKELAND FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAKELAND FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LKFN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

