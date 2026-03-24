Lakeland Financial Director Keeps Buying: M. Scott Welch Adds $1.4M Worth of Shares in Two Weeks

Key Points

Welch acquired 10,000 shares on Feb. 27, 2026, at $57.95 per share (~$579,500), through an indirect entity (By LLP), bringing those indirect holdings to 49,000 shares.

Welch then purchased an additional 5,000 shares on Mar. 9, 2026, at $55.45 per share (~$277,250), also through the LLP, bringing those holdings to 54,000 shares.

On Mar. 12, 2026, Welch purchased another 10,000 shares at approximately $56.23 per share (~$562,314) -- this time through a spousal account -- bringing total beneficial ownership in that account to 212,006 shares.

Across all three transactions, Welch added 25,000 shares for a combined investment of approximately $1.42 million.

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M. Scott Welch, Director of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN), executed three open-market purchases of LKFN common stock between Feb. 27, 2026, and March 12, 2026, as disclosed in SEC Form 4 filings.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 25,000 Transaction value $1,419,064 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 266,006 Post-transaction value (indirect ownership) $15.1M

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported prices.

Key questions

What was the structure and impact of this purchase?

All three transactions were made through indirect ownership channels -- the first two via a partnership entity (By LLP) and the third through a spousal account. No directly held shares are reported. The LLP-held position grew from 39,000 shares to 54,000 shares across the two LLP purchases, while the spousal account reached 212,006 shares following the Mar. 12 transaction.

All three transactions were made through indirect ownership channels -- the first two via a partnership entity (By LLP) and the third through a spousal account. No directly held shares are reported. The LLP-held position grew from 39,000 shares to 54,000 shares across the two LLP purchases, while the spousal account reached 212,006 shares following the Mar. 12 transaction. How does this activity compare to Welch’s recent history?

This two-week flurry of buying represents the first significant increase in beneficial ownership since March 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market cap $1.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $269.0 million Net income (TTM) $103.4 million Dividend yield 3.7% 1-year price change* -6.9%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 23, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a regional bank headquartered in Indiana, focused on commercial and consumer banking.

Offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer loans, deposit accounts, treasury management, wealth advisory, and retail brokerage solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fee-based income from financial services and advisory operations.

Serves commercial clients across industries such as real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare, as well as individual consumers in northern and central Indiana.

What this transaction means for investors

When a company insider makes three separate open-market purchases in less than two weeks -- with $1.4 million of their own money -- it's worth paying attention.

Insider buying is one of the more straightforward signals investors can track: unlike institutional funds that manage massive portfolios and regularly shuffle positions, a director purchasing shares on the open market is putting their personal capital to work. They simply believe the stock is worth buying at the current price.

LKFN shares had been under pressure -- down roughly 12% in the year leading up to the first purchase. Welch made purchases across multiple accounts and price points as the stock fluctuated between roughly $55 and $58. That kind of structured, repeated buying often signals a longer-term view rather than a short-term trade.

Lakeland Financial operates in the regional banking sector, which has faced headwinds in recent years from elevated interest rates pressuring loan demand and deposit costs, as well as broader uncertainty around credit quality. That context makes the buying more interesting -- a director this close to the business apparently sees more value than risk at current levels.

For investors who want broader exposure to the regional banking space without concentrating in a single name, ETFs such as the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEMKT:KRE) or the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEMKT:IAT) provide diversified access to the sector. But for those already watching LKFN, these three recent purchases from a company director are the kind of insider activity that deserves a second look.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.