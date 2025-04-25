Lakeland Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Results with $20.1 Million Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

Lakeland Financial Corporation reported a 14% decline in Q1 net income to $20.1 million, despite loan and deposit growth.
Lakeland Financial Corporation announced a net income of $20.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 14% decrease from $23.4 million in the same period of 2024. Diluted earnings per share also fell to $0.78, down from $0.91 a year earlier. Despite this decline in net income, the bank experienced a 12% increase in net interest income due to robust loan growth and expansion in net interest margin, which improved to 3.40%. Overall loans grew by 4% year-over-year, while core deposits increased by 7%. The bank's capital ratios remain strong, with common equity tier 1 capital at 14.51%, and the board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, representing a 4% increase from the previous year. However, the provision for credit losses increased significantly to $6.8 million, indicating rising concerns about asset quality, with nonperforming assets rising to $57.9 million as of March 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 12%, reflecting strong operational performance despite a decline in net income.
- Average loans grew by $214.9 million, or 4%, indicating healthy loan growth and demand for banking services.
- Tangible book value per share grew by $1.80, or 7%, to $26.85, signaling improved company value for shareholders.
- The board has approved a 4% increase in cash dividends to $0.50 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $3.3 million (14%) compared to the same quarter in 2024, signaling potential profitability concerns.
- Diluted earnings per share fell by $0.13 (14%) from the previous year, which may impact investor confidence and shareholder value.
- Nonperforming assets increased by 280% year-over-year, raising concerns about the bank's asset quality and credit risk management.
FAQ
What were Lakeland Financial's Q1 2025 net income results?
Lakeland Financial reported a net income of $20.1 million for Q1 2025, a 14% decrease from the previous year.
How did diluted earnings per share change?
Diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.78 in Q1 2025, down from $0.91 in Q1 2024.
What factors contributed to net interest income growth?
Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 12%, driven by loan growth and net interest margin expansion.
How did the company's loan portfolio perform?
The loan portfolio grew by $214.9 million, or 4%, reaching $5.19 billion in Q1 2025 compared to the prior year.
What does the capital position of Lakeland Financial look like?
Common equity tier 1 capital improved to 14.51%, significantly exceeding regulatory requirements and reflecting a strong capital base.
$LKFN Insider Trading Activity
$LKFN insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,082 shares for an estimated $1,159,983.
- M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $920,374 and 0 sales.
- ERIC H OTTINGER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $294,000.
- STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $92,902
- ROBERT E JR BARTELS purchased 802 shares for an estimated $58,000
- DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435
- BROK A LAHRMAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 150 shares for an estimated $11,325
$LKFN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $LKFN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 288,314 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,824,470
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 166,273 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,432,931
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 153,574 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,128,438
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 138,995 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,557,296
- STATE STREET CORP added 113,120 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,778,131
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 107,765 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,409,921
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 100,001 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,876,068
WARSAW, Ind., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported net income of $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which represents a decrease of $3.3 million, or 14%, compared with net income of $23.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.78 for the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $0.13, or 14%, compared to $0.91 for the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, net income decreased $4.1 million, or 17%, to $24.2 million. Diluted earnings per share decreased $0.16, or 17%, from $0.94 on a linked quarter basis.
Pretax pre-provision earnings, which is a non-GAAP measure, were $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6%, compared to $29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
“Our first quarter results are highlighted by double digit growth in net interest income and strong net interest margin expansion,” stated David M. Findlay, Chairman and CEO. “Further, we continued to experience healthy loan growth that was funded with equally positive deposit growth. The Lake City Bank team delivered encouraging operating results in the quarter.”
Quarterly Financial Performance
First Quarter 2025 versus First Quarter 2024 highlights:
Tangible book value per share grew by $1.80, or 7%, to $26.85
Average loans grew by $214.9 million, or 4%, to $5.19 billion
Core deposits grew by $402.5 million, or 7%, to $5.83 billion
Net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.40% versus 3.15%
Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 12%
Revenue grew by 6% from $60.0 million to $63.8 million
Provision expense of $6.8 million, compared to $1.5 million
Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 4.13% from 3.67%
Pretax, pre-provision earnings increased by $1.7 million, or 6%
Common equity tier 1 capital improved to 14.51%, compared to 14.21%
Tangible capital ratio improved to 10.09%, compared to 9.80%
Average equity increased by $51.0 million, or 8%
First Quarter 2025 versus Fourth Quarter 2024 highlights:
Tangible book value per share grew by $0.38, or 1%, to $26.85
Average loans grew by $99.3 million, or 2%, to $5.19 billion
Net interest margin improved 15 basis points to 3.40% versus 3.25%
Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 2%
Provision expense of $6.8 million, compared to $3.7 million
Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans remained at 4.13%
Pretax, pre-provision earnings decreased $1.9 million, or 6%
Common equity tier 1 capital of 14.51%, compared to 14.64%
Tangible capital ratio of 10.09%, compared to 10.19%
Capital Strength
The company’s total capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets improved to 15.77% at March 31, 2025, compared to 15.46% at March 31, 2024, and down from 15.90% at December 31, 2024. These capital levels significantly exceeded the 10.00% regulatory threshold required to be characterized as “well capitalized” and reflect the company's robust capital base.
The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, improved to 10.09% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.80% at March 31, 2024, and down from 10.19% at December 31, 2024. Unrealized losses from available-for-sale investment securities were $188.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $189.9 million at March 31, 2024 and $191.1 million at December 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on tangible common equity and tangible assets, the company’s ratio of adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, improved to 12.19% at March 31, 2025, compared to 12.03% at March 31, 2024, and down from 12.37% at December 31, 2024.
As announced on April 8, 2025, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of $0.50 per share, payable on May 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2025. The first quarter dividend per share represents a 4% increase from the $0.48 dividend per share paid for the first quarter of 2024.
The board of directors also reauthorized and extended the company's share repurchase program through April 30, 2027 with remaining aggregate purchase price authority of $30.0 million. The company anticipates activating the share repurchase program during the second quarter of 2025.
Kristin L. Pruitt, President commented, “We believe that the recent stock price performance, driven by the impact of tariff activity, provides us with an opportunity to return capital to shareholders at attractive prices through our repurchase plan. Further, our strong capital levels continue to provide capacity for organic loan growth in our Indiana markets. Our capital position also supports our continued growth in the dividend paid to shareholders.”
Loan Portfolio
Average total loans of $5.19 billion in the first quarter of 2025 increased $214.9 million, or 4%, from $4.97 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and increased $99.3 million, or 2%, from $5.09 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans, net of deferred loan fees, increased by $224.8 million, or 4%, from $5.00 billion as of March 31, 2024, to $5.23 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in loans occurred across much of the portfolio with our commercial real estate and multi-family residential loan portfolio growing by $143.4 million, or 6%, our commercial and industrial loan portfolio growing by $46.3 million, or 3%, our consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans portfolio growing by $39.7 million, or 9%, and our agri-business and agricultural loan portfolio growing by $15.9 million, or 4%. These increases were offset by a decrease to other commercial loans of $25.4 million, or 21%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans, net of deferred loan fees, increased by $104.9 million, or 2%, from $5.12 billion at December 31, 2024. The linked quarter increase was primarily a result of growth in total commercial and industrial loans of $72.7 million, or 5%, growth in total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans of $28.3 million, or 1%, and growth in our consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans portfolio of $10.0 million, or 2%.
Commercial loan originations for the first quarter included approximately $365.0 million in loan originations, offset by approximately $268.0 million in commercial loan pay downs. Line of credit usage increased to 43% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 39% at March 31, 2024 and 41% as of December 31, 2024. Total available lines of credit contracted by $153.0 million, or 3%, as compared to a year ago, and line usage increased by $122.0 million, or 7%, over that period. The company has limited exposure to commercial office space borrowers, all of which are in the bank’s Indiana markets. Loans totaling $100.6 million for this sector represented 2% of total loans at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024. Commercial real estate loans secured by multi-family residential properties and secured by non-farm non-residential properties were approximately 214% of total risk-based capital at March 31, 2025.
“We are encouraged by the continued organic loan growth during the quarter. In particular, we are pleased to see the upward trend in commercial line utilization, which reached 43% in the first quarter compared to 39% a year ago. Commercial and Industrial loan growth was a highlight this quarter and positively impacted our commercial line utilization,” added Findlay. “Linked quarter loan growth was largely driven by expansion in working capital lines of credit loans and construction and land development loans.”
Diversified Deposit Base
The bank's diversified deposit base has grown on a year over year basis and on a linked quarter basis.
DEPOSIT DETAIL
(unaudited, in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Retail
$
1,787,992
30.0
%
$
1,780,726
30.2
%
$
1,770,007
31.5
%
Commercial
2,336,910
39.2
2,269,049
38.4
2,117,536
37.7
Public funds
1,709,883
28.7
1,809,631
30.7
1,544,775
27.5
Core deposits
5,834,785
97.9
5,859,406
99.3
5,432,318
96.7
Brokered deposits
125,409
2.1
41,560
0.7
185,767
3.3
Total
$
5,960,194
100.0
%
$
5,900,966
100.0
%
$
5,618,085
100.0
%
Total deposits increased $342.1 million, or 6%, from $5.62 billion as of March 31, 2024, to $5.96 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total deposits was driven by an increase in core deposits (which excludes brokered deposits) of $402.5 million, or 7%. Total core deposits at March 31, 2025 were $5.83 billion and represented 98% of total deposits, as compared to $5.43 billion and 97% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. Brokered deposits were $125.4 million, or 2% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, compared to $185.8 million, or 3% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024.
The increase in core deposits since March 31, 2024, reflects growth in all three core deposit components. Commercial deposits grew annually by $219.4 million, or 10%, to $2.34 billion. Commercial deposits as a percentage of total deposits expanded to 39%, up from 38%. Public funds deposits grew annually by $165.1 million, or 11%, to $1.71 billion. Public funds deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 29%, up from 28%. Growth in public funds was positively impacted by the addition of new public funds customers in the Lake City Bank footprint, including their operating accounts. Retail deposits expanded by $18.0 million, or 1%, to $1.79 billion. Retail deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 30% of total deposits, down from 32%.
On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $59.2 million, or 1%, from $5.90 billion at December 31, 2024, to $5.96 billion at March 31, 2025. Core deposits decreased by $24.6 million, or less than 1%, while brokered deposits increased by $83.8 million, or 202%. The linked quarter reduction in core deposits resulted primarily from a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits of $99.7 million, or 6%. Offsetting this increase was an increase in commercial deposits of $67.9 million, or 3%, and an increase in retail deposits of $7.3 million, or less than 1%.
“Annual core deposit growth of 7% continues to provide liquidity to fund loan growth. We continue to see opportunities to gain market share in our Indiana footprint,” noted Lisa M. O’Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our diversified funding base is stable, and average checking account balances continue to maintain liquidity in excess of pre-pandemic levels.”
Average total deposits were $5.87 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $244.3 million, or 4%, from $5.63 billion for the first quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits drove the increase in average total deposits and increased by $260.1 million, or 6%. Contributing to the overall growth of interest-bearing deposits was an increase to average interest-bearing checking accounts of $439.5 million, or 14%. Offsetting this increase was a reduction in average time deposits of $167.7 million, or 17%, and a decrease to average savings deposits of $11.8 million, or 4%. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $15.8 million, or 1%.
On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits decreased by $136.4 million, or 2%, from $6.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $5.87 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Average interest bearing deposits drove the decrease to total average deposits, which decreased by $112.8 million, or 2%. Driving the decrease to average interest bearing deposits were decreases to total average time deposits of $102.7 million, or 11%, and interest bearing checking accounts of $19.0 million, or 1%. Average noninterest bearing demand deposits decreased by $23.6 million, or 2%.
Checking account trends as of March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024, include growth of $222.5 million, or 17%, in aggregate public fund checking account balances, growth of $212.3 million, or 11%, in aggregate commercial checking account balances, and growth of $35.5 million, or 4%, in aggregate retail checking account balances. The number of accounts has also grown for all three segments, with growth of 7% for public funds accounts, 2% for commercial accounts and 1% for retail accounts during the prior twelve months.
Deposits not covered by FDIC deposit insurance as a percentage of total deposits were 57% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 62% at December 31, 2024, and 54% at March 31, 2024, reflecting changes in core deposits and growth in public fund deposits over those periods. Deposits not covered by FDIC deposit insurance or the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund (which insures public funds deposits in Indiana), were 29% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 32% at December 31, 2024, and 27% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, 98% of deposit accounts had deposit balances less than $250,000.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin was 3.40% for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 25 basis point increase from 3.15% for the first quarter of 2024. This improvement was driven by a reduction in the company’s funding costs, with interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets falling by 45 basis points from 2.82% for the first quarter of 2024 to 2.37% for the first quarter of 2025. Offsetting the decrease in funding costs was a decrease to earning asset yields of 20 basis points from 5.97% for the first quarter of 2024 to 5.77% for the first quarter of 2025.
Linked quarter net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets decreased 19 basis points from 2.56% to 2.37% on a linked quarter basis. Average earning asset yields decreased by 4 basis points from 5.81% to 5.77% on a linked quarter basis. The easing of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve Bank, which began in September of 2024, drove the reduction in funding costs that provided for the net interest margin expansion through deposit repricing. Notably, the deposit mix shift from noninterest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits experienced by the company during the previous monetary tightening cycle has stabilized with noninterest bearing deposits representing 22% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024.
“We continue to see improvements in net interest margin due to the Federal Reserve Bank’s rate easing cycle. Our deposit costs have declined more than loan yields resulting in year over year improvements in net interest margin of 25 basis points and linked quarter improvements of 15 basis points,” stated O’Neill. “Net interest margin expansion combined with healthy loan growth has contributed to double digit growth in net interest income.”
The loan beta for the current rate-easing cycle is 37% compared to the deposit beta of 55%. The cumulative loan beta, which measures the sensitivity of a bank's average loan yield to changes in short-term interest rates, was 56% for the recent rate-tightening cycle. The cumulative deposit beta, which measures the sensitivity of a bank's deposit cost to changes in short-term interest rates, was 54% for the recent rate-tightening cycle.
Net interest income was $52.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $5.5 million, or 12%, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 benefited from a decrease in deposit interest expense of $4.7 million and a decrease in borrowings interest expense of $1.3 million. Offsetting these effects on net interest income was a decrease in loan interest of $910,000. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 2%, from $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the increase to net interest income was driven by a reduction in interest expense of $4.1 million and offset by a reduction in interest income of $2.9 million.
Asset Quality
The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $5.3 million, as compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the provision expense increased by $3.1 million, from $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision expense during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to an increase in the specific allocation for the previously disclosed $43.3 million nonperforming credit to an industrial company in Northern Indiana.
The allowance for credit loss reserve to total loans was 1.77% at March 31, 2025, up from 1.46% at March 31, 2024, and 1.68% at December 31, 2024. Net charge offs in the first quarter of 2025 were $327,000 compared to $312,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million during the linked fourth quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.03% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.03% for the first quarter of 2024, and 0.11% for the linked fourth quarter of 2024.
Nonperforming assets increased $42.6 million, or 280%, to $57.9 million as of March 31, 2025, versus $15.2 million as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets increased $1.0 million, or 2%, compared to $56.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at March 31, 2025 increased to 0.84% from 0.23% at March 31, 2024, and decreased from 0.85% at December 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the aforementioned credit.
Total individually analyzed and watch list loans increased by $32.3 million, or 18%, to $215.6 million as of March 31, 2025, versus $183.3 million as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total individually analyzed and watch list loans increased by $4.4 million, or 2%, from $211.1 million at December 31, 2024. The linked quarter increase in total individually analyzed and watch list loans was primarily driven by the addition of five commercial relationships to the watch list with aggregate balances of $11.5 million and offset by watch list removals of two relationships with aggregate balances of $8.0 million. Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans were 4.13% at March 31, 2025, an increase of 46 basis points compared to 3.67% at March 31, 2024, and unchanged from December 31, 2024.
“Asset quality remains stable with watch list loans as a percentage of total loans at 4.13%,” commented Findlay. “It is premature to comment on the impact of the tariff activity on our borrowers’ businesses and we are actively talking with our clients to understand the impact of this trade policy activity. As part of our internal credit administration and loan review process, we initiated a detailed plan to identify and analyze specific industries and clients that may be more sensitive to the effects of tariffs. As part of this process, our credit team is aggregating and segmenting direct and indirect exposure that our commercial and industrial borrowers have with international trading partners.”
Investment Portfolio Overview
Total investment securities were $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $12.0 million, or 1%, as compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, investment securities increased $9.9 million, or 1%, due primarily to security purchases of $22.2 million, offset by improvement in the fair market value of available-for-sale securities of $2.8 million, and cash flows from calls, paydowns and maturities of $14.7 million. Investment securities represented 17% of total assets on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024. The company anticipates receiving principal and interest cash flows of approximately $82.3 million during the remainder of 2025 from the investment securities portfolio and plans to use that liquidity to fund loan growth and reinvestment of investment securities cash flows. Tax equivalent adjusted effective duration for the investment portfolio was 5.9 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 6.6 years at March 31, 2024 and 6.0 years December 31, 2024.
Noninterest Income
The company’s noninterest income decreased $1.7 million, or 13%, to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted core noninterest income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the effect of the insurance recovery recorded during the first quarter of 2024, was $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $684,000, or 6%, compared to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Wealth advisory fees increased $412,000, or 17%, driven by growth in customers and assets under management. Deposit fees increased $83,000, or 3% driven primarily by growth in our treasury management services. Other income decreased $1.3 million, or 61%. Other income during the first quarter of 2024 benefited from a $1.0 million insurance recovery related to the wire fraud loss from 2023 and death benefits received from the company's bank owned life insurance program. Bank owned life insurance income decreased $714,000, or 69%, primarily due to a reduction in the market performance of the company's variable bank owned life insurance policies, which are tied to the equity markets.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $948,000, or 8%, on a linked quarter basis from $11.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Wealth advisory fees increased by $168,000, or 6%. The linked quarter decrease in noninterest income was impacted by a decrease in bank owned life insurance income, which decreased $894,000, or 74%, due to market performance of the company's variable bank owned life insurance policies.
“The growth of our wealth advisory business continues to positively impact revenue growth with 17% improvement in fees on a year over year basis,” added Findlay, “We continue to focus on our fee-based businesses that contribute to noninterest income and revenue growth.”
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, or 7%, to $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $30.7 million during the first quarter of 2024. Salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.1 million, or 6%, driven by performance-based incentive compensation expense of $1.3 million and salary expense of $524,000. These increases were offset by reduced deferred compensation expense of $687,000, which moves in tandem with the market performance of the company's variable bank owned life insurance. Other expense increased by $400,000, or 18%, from increased customer reimbursements for counterfeit checks and account takeover wire fraud losses. Data processing fees and supplies expense increased $426,000, or 11%, from continued investment in customer-facing and operational technology solutions.
On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $2.1 million, or 7%, from $30.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $641,000, or 4%, due to merit-based increases for salaries, incentive pay, and annual health insurance benefits that are funded at the beginning of each year. Data processing fees and supplies expense increased $523,000, or 14%. Corporate and business development expense increased by $456,000, or 48%, which was primarily driven by an increase in advertising expense of $462,000 during the quarter from the company's seasonal promotional campaigns. Other expense increased $228,000, or 9%.
The company’s efficiency ratio was 51.4% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 51.2% for the first quarter of 2024 and 48.2% for the linked fourth quarter of 2024.
Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at
lakecitybank.com
. The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” Lake City Bank, a $6.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients.
This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including the effects of economic, business and market conditions and changes, particularly in our Indiana market area, including prevailing interest rates and the rate of inflation; governmental trade, monetary and fiscal policies; the risks of changes in interest rates on the levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities and other interest sensitive assets and liabilities; and changes in borrowers’ credit risks and payment behaviors, as well as those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FIRST
QUARTER
2025
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
2025
2024
2024
Assets
$
6,851,178
$
6,678,374
$
6,566,861
Investments
1,132,854
1,122,994
1,144,816
Loans
5,223,221
5,117,948
4,997,559
Allowance for Credit Losses
92,433
85,960
73,180
Deposits
5,960,194
5,900,966
5,618,085
Brokered Deposits
125,409
41,560
185,767
Core Deposits (1)
5,834,785
5,859,406
5,432,318
Total Equity
694,509
683,911
647,009
Goodwill Net of Deferred Tax Assets
3,803
3,803
3,803
Tangible Common Equity (2)
690,706
680,108
643,206
Adjusted Tangible Common
Equity (2)
854,585
846,040
809,395
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total Assets
$
6,762,970
$
6,795,596
$
6,554,468
Earning Assets
6,430,804
6,470,920
6,216,929
Investments
1,136,404
1,134,011
1,158,503
Loans
5,185,918
5,086,614
4,971,020
Total Deposits
5,874,725
6,011,122
5,630,431
Interest Bearing Deposits
4,616,381
4,729,201
4,356,328
Interest Bearing Liabilities
4,716,465
4,729,206
4,532,137
Total Equity
696,053
693,744
645,007
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Net Interest Income
$
52,875
$
51,694
$
47,416
Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent
53,983
52,804
48,683
Provision for Credit Losses
6,800
3,691
1,520
Noninterest Income
10,928
11,876
12,612
Noninterest Expense
32,763
30,653
30,705
Net Income
20,085
24,190
23,401
Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (2)
31,040
32,917
29,323
PER SHARE DATA
Basic Net Income Per Common Share
$
0.78
$
0.94
$
0.91
Diluted Net Income Per Common Share
0.78
0.94
0.91
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.50
0.48
0.48
Dividend Payout
64.10
%
51.06
%
52.75
%
Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued)
$
26.99
$
26.62
$
25.20
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2)
26.85
26.47
25.05
Market Value – High
$
71.77
$
78.61
$
73.22
Market Value – Low
58.24
61.10
60.56
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
25,714,818
25,686,276
25,657,063
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
25,802,865
25,792,460
25,747,643
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
KEY RATIOS
2025
2024
2024
Return on Average Assets
1.20
%
1.42
%
1.44
%
Return on Average Total Equity
11.70
13.87
14.59
Average Equity to Average Assets
10.29
10.21
9.84
Net Interest Margin
3.40
3.25
3.15
Efficiency (Noninterest Expense/Net Interest Income
plus Noninterest Income)
51.35
48.22
51.15
Loans to Deposits
87.64
86.73
88.95
Investment Securities to Total Assets
16.54
16.82
17.43
Tier 1 Leverage (3)
12.30
12.15
12.01
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (3)
14.51
14.64
14.21
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (3)
14.51
14.64
14.21
Total Capital (3)
15.77
15.90
15.46
Tangible Capital (2)
10.09
10.19
9.80
Adjusted Tangible Capital (2)
12.19
12.37
12.03
ASSET QUALITY
Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days
$
4,288
$
4,273
$
3,177
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
7
28
7
Nonaccrual Loans
57,392
56,431
14,762
Nonperforming Loans
57,399
56,459
14,769
Other Real Estate Owned
284
284
384
Other Nonperforming Assets
193
143
78
Total Nonperforming Assets
57,876
56,886
15,231
Individually Analyzed Loans
81,346
78,647
15,181
Non-Individually Analyzed Watch List Loans
134,218
132,499
168,133
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans
215,564
211,146
183,314
Gross Charge Offs
508
1,657
504
Recoveries
181
299
192
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries)
327
1,358
312
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans
0.03
%
0.11
%
0.03
%
Credit Loss Reserve to Loans
1.77
1.68
1.46
Credit Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans
161.04
152.25
495.51
Nonperforming Loans to Loans
1.10
1.10
0.30
Nonperforming Assets to Assets
0.84
0.85
0.23
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans
4.13
%
4.13
%
3.67
%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent Employees
647
643
628
Offices
54
54
53
__________________________________________________
(1)
Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits.
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measure - see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3)
Capital ratios for March 31, 2025 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
89,325
$
71,733
Short-term investments
145,899
96,472
Total cash and cash equivalents
235,224
168,205
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,000,875
991,426
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $109,481 and $113,107, respectively)
131,979
131,568
Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale
1,295
1,700
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $92,433 and $85,960
5,130,788
5,031,988
Land, premises and equipment, net
60,797
60,489
Bank owned life insurance
113,826
113,320
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
21,420
21,420
Accrued interest receivable
28,818
28,446
Goodwill
4,970
4,970
Other assets
121,186
124,842
Total assets
$
6,851,178
$
6,678,374
LIABILITIES
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
1,296,907
$
1,297,456
Interest bearing deposits
4,663,287
4,603,510
Total deposits
5,960,194
5,900,966
Borrowings - Federal Home Loan Bank advances
108,200
0
Accrued interest payable
14,699
15,117
Other liabilities
73,576
78,380
Total liabilities
6,156,669
5,994,463
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value
26,016,494 shares issued and 25,556,904 outstanding as of March 31, 2025
25,978,831 shares issued and 25,509,592 outstanding as of December 31, 2024
130,243
129,664
Retained earnings
743,650
736,412
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(163,879
)
(166,500
)
Treasury stock, at cost (459,590 shares and 469,239 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
(15,594
)
(15,754
)
Total stockholders’ equity
694,420
683,822
Noncontrolling interest
89
89
Total equity
694,509
683,911
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,851,178
$
6,678,374
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
NET INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
Taxable
$
81,740
$
82,042
Tax exempt
292
900
Interest and dividends on securities
Taxable
3,389
3,039
Tax exempt
3,910
3,947
Other interest income
1,124
1,106
Total interest income
90,455
91,034
Interest on deposits
36,458
41,164
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,122
2,454
Total interest expense
37,580
43,618
NET INTEREST INCOME
52,875
47,416
Provision for credit losses
6,800
1,520
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
46,075
45,896
NONINTEREST INCOME
Wealth advisory fees
2,867
2,455
Investment brokerage fees
452
522
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,774
2,691
Loan and service fees
2,884
2,852
Merchant and interchange fee income
822
863
Bank owned life insurance income
322
1,036
Mortgage banking income (loss)
(51
)
52
Net securities gains (losses)
0
(46
)
Other income
858
2,187
Total noninterest income
10,928
12,612
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
17,902
16,833
Net occupancy expense
1,980
1,740
Equipment costs
1,382
1,412
Data processing fees and supplies
4,265
3,839
Corporate and business development
1,406
1,381
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
800
789
Professional fees
2,380
2,463
Other expense
2,648
2,248
Total noninterest expense
32,763
30,705
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
24,240
27,803
Income tax expense
4,155
4,402
NET INCOME
$
20,085
$
23,401
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
25,714,818
25,657,063
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.78
$
0.91
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
25,802,865
25,747,643
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.78
$
0.91
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOAN DETAIL
(unaudited, in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Commercial and industrial loans:
Working capital lines of credit loans
$
716,522
13.7
%
$
649,609
12.7
%
$
646,459
12.9
%
Non-working capital loans
807,048
15.5
801,256
15.6
830,817
16.6
Total commercial and industrial loans
1,523,570
29.2
1,450,865
28.3
1,477,276
29.5
Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans:
Construction and land development loans
623,905
12.0
567,781
11.1
659,712
13.2
Owner occupied loans
804,933
15.4
807,090
15.8
833,410
16.7
Nonowner occupied loans
852,033
16.3
872,671
17.0
744,346
14.9
Multifamily loans
339,946
6.5
344,978
6.7
239,974
4.8
Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans
2,620,817
50.2
2,592,520
50.6
2,477,442
49.6
Agri-business and agricultural loans:
Loans secured by farmland
156,112
3.0
156,609
3.1
167,271
3.3
Loans for agricultural production
227,659
4.3
230,787
4.5
200,581
4.0
Total agri-business and agricultural loans
383,771
7.3
387,396
7.6
367,852
7.3
Other commercial loans
94,927
1.8
95,584
1.9
120,302
2.4
Total commercial loans
4,623,085
88.5
4,526,365
88.4
4,442,872
88.8
Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans:
Closed end first mortgage loans
265,855
5.1
259,286
5.1
260,633
5.2
Open end and junior lien loans
217,981
4.2
214,125
4.2
188,927
3.8
Residential construction and land development loans
16,359
0.3
16,818
0.3
10,956
0.2
Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans
500,195
9.6
490,229
9.6
460,516
9.2
Other consumer loans
102,254
1.9
104,041
2.0
97,369
2.0
Total consumer loans
602,449
11.5
594,270
11.6
557,885
11.2
Subtotal
5,225,534
100.0
%
5,120,635
100.0
%
5,000,757
100.0
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(92,433
)
(85,960
)
(73,180
)
Net deferred loan fees
(2,313
)
(2,687
)
(3,198
)
Loans, net
$
5,130,788
$
5,031,988
$
4,924,379
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS
(unaudited, in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
1,296,907
$
1,297,456
$
1,254,200
Savings and transaction accounts:
Savings deposits
293,768
276,179
296,671
Interest bearing demand deposits
3,554,310
3,471,455
3,041,025
Time deposits:
Deposits of $100,000 or more
602,577
642,776
805,832
Other time deposits
212,632
213,100
220,357
Total deposits
$
5,960,194
$
5,900,966
$
5,618,085
FHLB advances and other borrowings
108,200
0
200,000
Total funding sources
$
6,068,394
$
5,900,966
$
5,818,085
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income
Yield (1)/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income
Yield (1)/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income
Yield (1)/
Rate
Earning Assets
Loans:
Taxable (2)(3)
$
5,160,031
$
81,740
6.42
%
$
5,060,397
$
83,253
6.54
%
$
4,916,943
$
82,042
6.71
%
Tax exempt (1)
25,887
361
5.66
26,217
364
5.52
54,077
1,118
8.31
Investments: (1)
Securities
1,136,404
8,338
2.98
1,134,011
7,953
2.79
1,158,503
8,035
2.79
Short-term investments
2,964
28
3.83
2,765
29
4.17
2,710
33
4.90
Interest bearing deposits
105,518
1,096
4.21
247,530
2,881
4.63
84,696
1,073
5.10
Total earning assets
$
6,430,804
$
91,563
5.77
%
$
6,470,920
$
94,480
5.81
%
$
6,216,929
$
92,301
5.97
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(87,477
)
(84,687
)
(72,433
)
Nonearning Assets
Cash and due from banks
71,004
67,994
68,584
Premises and equipment
60,523
60,325
57,883
Other nonearning assets
288,116
281,044
283,505
Total assets
$
6,762,970
$
6,795,596
$
6,554,468
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Savings deposits
$
283,888
$
42
0.06
%
$
274,960
$
43
0.06
%
$
295,650
$
49
0.07
%
Interest bearing checking accounts
3,486,447
28,075
3.27
3,505,470
31,562
3.58
3,046,958
30,365
4.01
Time deposits:
In denominations under $100,000
212,934
1,832
3.49
214,429
1,921
3.56
224,139
1,918
3.44
In denominations over $100,000
633,112
6,509
4.17
734,342
8,150
4.42
789,581
8,832
4.50
Miscellaneous short-term borrowings
99,830
1,122
4.56
5
0
5.30
175,809
2,454
5.61
Long-term borrowings
254
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
4,716,465
$
37,580
3.23
%
$
4,729,206
$
41,676
3.51
%
$
4,532,137
$
43,618
3.87
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
Demand deposits
1,258,344
1,281,921
1,274,103
Other liabilities
92,108
90,725
103,221
Stockholders' Equity
696,053
693,744
645,007
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,762,970
$
6,795,596
$
6,554,468
Interest Margin Recap
Interest income/average earning assets
91,563
5.77
%
94,480
5.81
%
92,301
5.97
%
Interest expense/average earning assets
37,580
2.37
41,676
2.56
43,618
2.82
Net interest income and margin
$
53,983
3.40
%
$
52,804
3.25
%
$
48,683
3.15
%
(1)
Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax-exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983, included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $1.11 million, $1.11 million and $1.27 million in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, are included as taxable loan interest income.
(3)
Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible common equity, adjusted tangible common equity, tangible assets, adjusted tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets, and pretax pre-provision earnings are non-GAAP financial measures calculated based on GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Adjusted tangible assets and adjusted tangible common equity remove the fair market value adjustment impact of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI"). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding less true treasury stock. Pretax pre-provision earnings is calculated by adding net interest income to noninterest income and subtracting noninterest expense. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value meaningful to understanding of the company’s financial information and performance.
A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Total Equity
$
694,509
$
683,911
$
647,009
Less: Goodwill
(4,970
)
(4,970
)
(4,970
)
Plus: DTA Related to Goodwill
1,167
1,167
1,167
Tangible Common Equity
690,706
680,108
643,206
Market Value Adjustment in AOCI
163,879
165,932
166,189
Adjusted Tangible Common Equity
854,585
846,040
809,395
Assets
$
6,851,178
$
6,678,374
$
6,566,861
Less: Goodwill
(4,970
)
(4,970
)
(4,970
)
Plus: DTA Related to Goodwill
1,167
1,167
1,167
Tangible Assets
6,847,375
6,674,571
6,563,058
Market Value Adjustment in AOCI
163,879
165,932
166,189
Adjusted Tangible Assets
7,011,254
6,840,503
6,729,247
Ending Common Shares Issued
25,727,393
25,689,730
25,677,399
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
$
26.85
$
26.47
$
25.05
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets
10.09
%
10.19
%
9.80
%
Adjusted Tangible Common Equity/Adjusted Tangible Assets
12.19
%
12.37
%
12.03
%
Net Interest Income
$
52,875
$
51,694
$
47,416
Plus: Noninterest Income
10,928
11,876
12,612
Minus: Noninterest Expense
(32,763
)
(30,653
)
(30,705
)
Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings
$
31,040
$
32,917
$
29,323
Adjusted core noninterest income, adjusted earnings before income taxes, core operational profitability, core operational diluted earnings per common share and adjusted core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures calculated based on GAAP amounts. These adjusted amounts are calculated by excluding the impact of insurance recoveries related to the 2023 wire fraud loss for the periods presented below. Management considers these measures of financial performance to be meaningful to understanding the company’s core business performance for these periods.
A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Noninterest Income
$
10,928
$
11,876
$
12,612
Less: Insurance Recovery
0
0
(1,000
)
Adjusted Core Noninterest Income
$
10,928
$
11,876
$
11,612
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$
24,240
$
29,226
$
27,803
Adjusted Core Impact:
Noninterest Income
0
0
(1,000
)
Total Adjusted Core Impact
0
0
(1,000
)
Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes
24,240
29,226
26,803
Tax Effect
(4,155
)
(5,036
)
(4,153
)
Core Operational Profitability (1)
$
20,085
$
24,190
$
22,650
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.78
$
0.94
$
0.91
Impact of Adjusted Core Items
0.00
0.00
(0.03
)
Core Operational Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.78
$
0.94
$
0.88
Adjusted Core Efficiency Ratio
51.35
%
48.22
%
52.02
%
(1)
Core operational profitability was $751,000 lower than reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Contact
Lisa M. O’Neill
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(574) 267-9125
lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com
