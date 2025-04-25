Lakeland Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Results with $20.1 Million Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

Lakeland Financial Corporation reported a 14% decline in Q1 net income to $20.1 million, despite loan and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation announced a net income of $20.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 14% decrease from $23.4 million in the same period of 2024. Diluted earnings per share also fell to $0.78, down from $0.91 a year earlier. Despite this decline in net income, the bank experienced a 12% increase in net interest income due to robust loan growth and expansion in net interest margin, which improved to 3.40%. Overall loans grew by 4% year-over-year, while core deposits increased by 7%. The bank's capital ratios remain strong, with common equity tier 1 capital at 14.51%, and the board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, representing a 4% increase from the previous year. However, the provision for credit losses increased significantly to $6.8 million, indicating rising concerns about asset quality, with nonperforming assets rising to $57.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 12%, reflecting strong operational performance despite a decline in net income.

Average loans grew by $214.9 million, or 4%, indicating healthy loan growth and demand for banking services.

Tangible book value per share grew by $1.80, or 7%, to $26.85, signaling improved company value for shareholders.

The board has approved a 4% increase in cash dividends to $0.50 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $3.3 million (14%) compared to the same quarter in 2024, signaling potential profitability concerns.

Diluted earnings per share fell by $0.13 (14%) from the previous year, which may impact investor confidence and shareholder value.

Nonperforming assets increased by 280% year-over-year, raising concerns about the bank's asset quality and credit risk management.

FAQ

What were Lakeland Financial's Q1 2025 net income results?

Lakeland Financial reported a net income of $20.1 million for Q1 2025, a 14% decrease from the previous year.

How did diluted earnings per share change?

Diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.78 in Q1 2025, down from $0.91 in Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to net interest income growth?

Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 12%, driven by loan growth and net interest margin expansion.

How did the company's loan portfolio perform?

The loan portfolio grew by $214.9 million, or 4%, reaching $5.19 billion in Q1 2025 compared to the prior year.

What does the capital position of Lakeland Financial look like?

Common equity tier 1 capital improved to 14.51%, significantly exceeding regulatory requirements and reflecting a strong capital base.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LKFN Insider Trading Activity

$LKFN insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,082 shares for an estimated $1,159,983 .

. M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $920,374 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC H OTTINGER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $294,000 .

. STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $92,902

ROBERT E JR BARTELS purchased 802 shares for an estimated $58,000

DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435

BROK A LAHRMAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 150 shares for an estimated $11,325

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LKFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $LKFN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WARSAW, Ind., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported net income of $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which represents a decrease of $3.3 million, or 14%, compared with net income of $23.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.78 for the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $0.13, or 14%, compared to $0.91 for the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, net income decreased $4.1 million, or 17%, to $24.2 million. Diluted earnings per share decreased $0.16, or 17%, from $0.94 on a linked quarter basis.





Pretax pre-provision earnings, which is a non-GAAP measure, were $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6%, compared to $29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





“Our first quarter results are highlighted by double digit growth in net interest income and strong net interest margin expansion,” stated David M. Findlay, Chairman and CEO. “Further, we continued to experience healthy loan growth that was funded with equally positive deposit growth. The Lake City Bank team delivered encouraging operating results in the quarter.”







Quarterly Financial Performance







First Quarter 2025 versus First Quarter 2024 highlights:







Tangible book value per share grew by $1.80, or 7%, to $26.85



Tangible book value per share grew by $1.80, or 7%, to $26.85



Average loans grew by $214.9 million, or 4%, to $5.19 billion



Average loans grew by $214.9 million, or 4%, to $5.19 billion



Core deposits grew by $402.5 million, or 7%, to $5.83 billion



Core deposits grew by $402.5 million, or 7%, to $5.83 billion



Net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.40% versus 3.15%



Net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.40% versus 3.15%



Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 12%



Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 12%



Revenue grew by 6% from $60.0 million to $63.8 million



Revenue grew by 6% from $60.0 million to $63.8 million



Provision expense of $6.8 million, compared to $1.5 million



Provision expense of $6.8 million, compared to $1.5 million



Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 4.13% from 3.67%



Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 4.13% from 3.67%



Pretax, pre-provision earnings increased by $1.7 million, or 6%



Pretax, pre-provision earnings increased by $1.7 million, or 6%



Common equity tier 1 capital improved to 14.51%, compared to 14.21%



Common equity tier 1 capital improved to 14.51%, compared to 14.21%



Tangible capital ratio improved to 10.09%, compared to 9.80%



Tangible capital ratio improved to 10.09%, compared to 9.80%



Average equity increased by $51.0 million, or 8%















First Quarter 2025 versus Fourth Quarter 2024 highlights:







Tangible book value per share grew by $0.38, or 1%, to $26.85



Tangible book value per share grew by $0.38, or 1%, to $26.85



Average loans grew by $99.3 million, or 2%, to $5.19 billion



Average loans grew by $99.3 million, or 2%, to $5.19 billion



Net interest margin improved 15 basis points to 3.40% versus 3.25%



Net interest margin improved 15 basis points to 3.40% versus 3.25%



Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 2%



Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 2%



Provision expense of $6.8 million, compared to $3.7 million



Provision expense of $6.8 million, compared to $3.7 million



Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans remained at 4.13%



Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans remained at 4.13%



Pretax, pre-provision earnings decreased $1.9 million, or 6%



Pretax, pre-provision earnings decreased $1.9 million, or 6%



Common equity tier 1 capital of 14.51%, compared to 14.64%



Common equity tier 1 capital of 14.51%, compared to 14.64%



Tangible capital ratio of 10.09%, compared to 10.19%

















Capital Strength







The company’s total capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets improved to 15.77% at March 31, 2025, compared to 15.46% at March 31, 2024, and down from 15.90% at December 31, 2024. These capital levels significantly exceeded the 10.00% regulatory threshold required to be characterized as “well capitalized” and reflect the company's robust capital base.





The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, improved to 10.09% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.80% at March 31, 2024, and down from 10.19% at December 31, 2024. Unrealized losses from available-for-sale investment securities were $188.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $189.9 million at March 31, 2024 and $191.1 million at December 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on tangible common equity and tangible assets, the company’s ratio of adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, improved to 12.19% at March 31, 2025, compared to 12.03% at March 31, 2024, and down from 12.37% at December 31, 2024.





As announced on April 8, 2025, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of $0.50 per share, payable on May 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2025. The first quarter dividend per share represents a 4% increase from the $0.48 dividend per share paid for the first quarter of 2024.





The board of directors also reauthorized and extended the company's share repurchase program through April 30, 2027 with remaining aggregate purchase price authority of $30.0 million. The company anticipates activating the share repurchase program during the second quarter of 2025.





Kristin L. Pruitt, President commented, “We believe that the recent stock price performance, driven by the impact of tariff activity, provides us with an opportunity to return capital to shareholders at attractive prices through our repurchase plan. Further, our strong capital levels continue to provide capacity for organic loan growth in our Indiana markets. Our capital position also supports our continued growth in the dividend paid to shareholders.”







Loan Portfolio







Average total loans of $5.19 billion in the first quarter of 2025 increased $214.9 million, or 4%, from $4.97 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and increased $99.3 million, or 2%, from $5.09 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans, net of deferred loan fees, increased by $224.8 million, or 4%, from $5.00 billion as of March 31, 2024, to $5.23 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in loans occurred across much of the portfolio with our commercial real estate and multi-family residential loan portfolio growing by $143.4 million, or 6%, our commercial and industrial loan portfolio growing by $46.3 million, or 3%, our consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans portfolio growing by $39.7 million, or 9%, and our agri-business and agricultural loan portfolio growing by $15.9 million, or 4%. These increases were offset by a decrease to other commercial loans of $25.4 million, or 21%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans, net of deferred loan fees, increased by $104.9 million, or 2%, from $5.12 billion at December 31, 2024. The linked quarter increase was primarily a result of growth in total commercial and industrial loans of $72.7 million, or 5%, growth in total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans of $28.3 million, or 1%, and growth in our consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans portfolio of $10.0 million, or 2%.





Commercial loan originations for the first quarter included approximately $365.0 million in loan originations, offset by approximately $268.0 million in commercial loan pay downs. Line of credit usage increased to 43% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 39% at March 31, 2024 and 41% as of December 31, 2024. Total available lines of credit contracted by $153.0 million, or 3%, as compared to a year ago, and line usage increased by $122.0 million, or 7%, over that period. The company has limited exposure to commercial office space borrowers, all of which are in the bank’s Indiana markets. Loans totaling $100.6 million for this sector represented 2% of total loans at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024. Commercial real estate loans secured by multi-family residential properties and secured by non-farm non-residential properties were approximately 214% of total risk-based capital at March 31, 2025.





“We are encouraged by the continued organic loan growth during the quarter. In particular, we are pleased to see the upward trend in commercial line utilization, which reached 43% in the first quarter compared to 39% a year ago. Commercial and Industrial loan growth was a highlight this quarter and positively impacted our commercial line utilization,” added Findlay. “Linked quarter loan growth was largely driven by expansion in working capital lines of credit loans and construction and land development loans.”







Diversified Deposit Base







The bank's diversified deposit base has grown on a year over year basis and on a linked quarter basis.











DEPOSIT DETAIL









(unaudited, in thousands)

























March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Retail







$









1,787,992













30.0









%











$





1,780,726









30.2





%









$





1,770,007









31.5





%









Commercial











2,336,910













39.2



















2,269,049









38.4

















2,117,536









37.7













Public funds











1,709,883













28.7



















1,809,631









30.7

















1,544,775









27.5













Core deposits











5,834,785













97.9



















5,859,406









99.3

















5,432,318









96.7













Brokered deposits











125,409













2.1



















41,560









0.7

















185,767









3.3













Total







$









5,960,194













100.0









%











$





5,900,966









100.0





%









$





5,618,085









100.0





%

















Total deposits increased $342.1 million, or 6%, from $5.62 billion as of March 31, 2024, to $5.96 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total deposits was driven by an increase in core deposits (which excludes brokered deposits) of $402.5 million, or 7%. Total core deposits at March 31, 2025 were $5.83 billion and represented 98% of total deposits, as compared to $5.43 billion and 97% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. Brokered deposits were $125.4 million, or 2% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, compared to $185.8 million, or 3% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024.





The increase in core deposits since March 31, 2024, reflects growth in all three core deposit components. Commercial deposits grew annually by $219.4 million, or 10%, to $2.34 billion. Commercial deposits as a percentage of total deposits expanded to 39%, up from 38%. Public funds deposits grew annually by $165.1 million, or 11%, to $1.71 billion. Public funds deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 29%, up from 28%. Growth in public funds was positively impacted by the addition of new public funds customers in the Lake City Bank footprint, including their operating accounts. Retail deposits expanded by $18.0 million, or 1%, to $1.79 billion. Retail deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 30% of total deposits, down from 32%.





On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $59.2 million, or 1%, from $5.90 billion at December 31, 2024, to $5.96 billion at March 31, 2025. Core deposits decreased by $24.6 million, or less than 1%, while brokered deposits increased by $83.8 million, or 202%. The linked quarter reduction in core deposits resulted primarily from a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits of $99.7 million, or 6%. Offsetting this increase was an increase in commercial deposits of $67.9 million, or 3%, and an increase in retail deposits of $7.3 million, or less than 1%.





“Annual core deposit growth of 7% continues to provide liquidity to fund loan growth. We continue to see opportunities to gain market share in our Indiana footprint,” noted Lisa M. O’Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our diversified funding base is stable, and average checking account balances continue to maintain liquidity in excess of pre-pandemic levels.”





Average total deposits were $5.87 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $244.3 million, or 4%, from $5.63 billion for the first quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits drove the increase in average total deposits and increased by $260.1 million, or 6%. Contributing to the overall growth of interest-bearing deposits was an increase to average interest-bearing checking accounts of $439.5 million, or 14%. Offsetting this increase was a reduction in average time deposits of $167.7 million, or 17%, and a decrease to average savings deposits of $11.8 million, or 4%. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $15.8 million, or 1%.





On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits decreased by $136.4 million, or 2%, from $6.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $5.87 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Average interest bearing deposits drove the decrease to total average deposits, which decreased by $112.8 million, or 2%. Driving the decrease to average interest bearing deposits were decreases to total average time deposits of $102.7 million, or 11%, and interest bearing checking accounts of $19.0 million, or 1%. Average noninterest bearing demand deposits decreased by $23.6 million, or 2%.





Checking account trends as of March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024, include growth of $222.5 million, or 17%, in aggregate public fund checking account balances, growth of $212.3 million, or 11%, in aggregate commercial checking account balances, and growth of $35.5 million, or 4%, in aggregate retail checking account balances. The number of accounts has also grown for all three segments, with growth of 7% for public funds accounts, 2% for commercial accounts and 1% for retail accounts during the prior twelve months.





Deposits not covered by FDIC deposit insurance as a percentage of total deposits were 57% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 62% at December 31, 2024, and 54% at March 31, 2024, reflecting changes in core deposits and growth in public fund deposits over those periods. Deposits not covered by FDIC deposit insurance or the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund (which insures public funds deposits in Indiana), were 29% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 32% at December 31, 2024, and 27% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, 98% of deposit accounts had deposit balances less than $250,000.







Net Interest Margin







Net interest margin was 3.40% for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 25 basis point increase from 3.15% for the first quarter of 2024. This improvement was driven by a reduction in the company’s funding costs, with interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets falling by 45 basis points from 2.82% for the first quarter of 2024 to 2.37% for the first quarter of 2025. Offsetting the decrease in funding costs was a decrease to earning asset yields of 20 basis points from 5.97% for the first quarter of 2024 to 5.77% for the first quarter of 2025.





Linked quarter net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets decreased 19 basis points from 2.56% to 2.37% on a linked quarter basis. Average earning asset yields decreased by 4 basis points from 5.81% to 5.77% on a linked quarter basis. The easing of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve Bank, which began in September of 2024, drove the reduction in funding costs that provided for the net interest margin expansion through deposit repricing. Notably, the deposit mix shift from noninterest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits experienced by the company during the previous monetary tightening cycle has stabilized with noninterest bearing deposits representing 22% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024.





“We continue to see improvements in net interest margin due to the Federal Reserve Bank’s rate easing cycle. Our deposit costs have declined more than loan yields resulting in year over year improvements in net interest margin of 25 basis points and linked quarter improvements of 15 basis points,” stated O’Neill. “Net interest margin expansion combined with healthy loan growth has contributed to double digit growth in net interest income.”





The loan beta for the current rate-easing cycle is 37% compared to the deposit beta of 55%. The cumulative loan beta, which measures the sensitivity of a bank's average loan yield to changes in short-term interest rates, was 56% for the recent rate-tightening cycle. The cumulative deposit beta, which measures the sensitivity of a bank's deposit cost to changes in short-term interest rates, was 54% for the recent rate-tightening cycle.





Net interest income was $52.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $5.5 million, or 12%, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 benefited from a decrease in deposit interest expense of $4.7 million and a decrease in borrowings interest expense of $1.3 million. Offsetting these effects on net interest income was a decrease in loan interest of $910,000. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 2%, from $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the increase to net interest income was driven by a reduction in interest expense of $4.1 million and offset by a reduction in interest income of $2.9 million.







Asset Quality







The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $5.3 million, as compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the provision expense increased by $3.1 million, from $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision expense during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to an increase in the specific allocation for the previously disclosed $43.3 million nonperforming credit to an industrial company in Northern Indiana.





The allowance for credit loss reserve to total loans was 1.77% at March 31, 2025, up from 1.46% at March 31, 2024, and 1.68% at December 31, 2024. Net charge offs in the first quarter of 2025 were $327,000 compared to $312,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million during the linked fourth quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.03% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.03% for the first quarter of 2024, and 0.11% for the linked fourth quarter of 2024.





Nonperforming assets increased $42.6 million, or 280%, to $57.9 million as of March 31, 2025, versus $15.2 million as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets increased $1.0 million, or 2%, compared to $56.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at March 31, 2025 increased to 0.84% from 0.23% at March 31, 2024, and decreased from 0.85% at December 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the aforementioned credit.





Total individually analyzed and watch list loans increased by $32.3 million, or 18%, to $215.6 million as of March 31, 2025, versus $183.3 million as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total individually analyzed and watch list loans increased by $4.4 million, or 2%, from $211.1 million at December 31, 2024. The linked quarter increase in total individually analyzed and watch list loans was primarily driven by the addition of five commercial relationships to the watch list with aggregate balances of $11.5 million and offset by watch list removals of two relationships with aggregate balances of $8.0 million. Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans were 4.13% at March 31, 2025, an increase of 46 basis points compared to 3.67% at March 31, 2024, and unchanged from December 31, 2024.





“Asset quality remains stable with watch list loans as a percentage of total loans at 4.13%,” commented Findlay. “It is premature to comment on the impact of the tariff activity on our borrowers’ businesses and we are actively talking with our clients to understand the impact of this trade policy activity. As part of our internal credit administration and loan review process, we initiated a detailed plan to identify and analyze specific industries and clients that may be more sensitive to the effects of tariffs. As part of this process, our credit team is aggregating and segmenting direct and indirect exposure that our commercial and industrial borrowers have with international trading partners.”







Investment Portfolio Overview







Total investment securities were $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $12.0 million, or 1%, as compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, investment securities increased $9.9 million, or 1%, due primarily to security purchases of $22.2 million, offset by improvement in the fair market value of available-for-sale securities of $2.8 million, and cash flows from calls, paydowns and maturities of $14.7 million. Investment securities represented 17% of total assets on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024. The company anticipates receiving principal and interest cash flows of approximately $82.3 million during the remainder of 2025 from the investment securities portfolio and plans to use that liquidity to fund loan growth and reinvestment of investment securities cash flows. Tax equivalent adjusted effective duration for the investment portfolio was 5.9 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 6.6 years at March 31, 2024 and 6.0 years December 31, 2024.







Noninterest Income







The company’s noninterest income decreased $1.7 million, or 13%, to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted core noninterest income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the effect of the insurance recovery recorded during the first quarter of 2024, was $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $684,000, or 6%, compared to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Wealth advisory fees increased $412,000, or 17%, driven by growth in customers and assets under management. Deposit fees increased $83,000, or 3% driven primarily by growth in our treasury management services. Other income decreased $1.3 million, or 61%. Other income during the first quarter of 2024 benefited from a $1.0 million insurance recovery related to the wire fraud loss from 2023 and death benefits received from the company's bank owned life insurance program. Bank owned life insurance income decreased $714,000, or 69%, primarily due to a reduction in the market performance of the company's variable bank owned life insurance policies, which are tied to the equity markets.





Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $948,000, or 8%, on a linked quarter basis from $11.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Wealth advisory fees increased by $168,000, or 6%. The linked quarter decrease in noninterest income was impacted by a decrease in bank owned life insurance income, which decreased $894,000, or 74%, due to market performance of the company's variable bank owned life insurance policies.





“The growth of our wealth advisory business continues to positively impact revenue growth with 17% improvement in fees on a year over year basis,” added Findlay, “We continue to focus on our fee-based businesses that contribute to noninterest income and revenue growth.”







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, or 7%, to $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $30.7 million during the first quarter of 2024. Salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.1 million, or 6%, driven by performance-based incentive compensation expense of $1.3 million and salary expense of $524,000. These increases were offset by reduced deferred compensation expense of $687,000, which moves in tandem with the market performance of the company's variable bank owned life insurance. Other expense increased by $400,000, or 18%, from increased customer reimbursements for counterfeit checks and account takeover wire fraud losses. Data processing fees and supplies expense increased $426,000, or 11%, from continued investment in customer-facing and operational technology solutions.





On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $2.1 million, or 7%, from $30.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $641,000, or 4%, due to merit-based increases for salaries, incentive pay, and annual health insurance benefits that are funded at the beginning of each year. Data processing fees and supplies expense increased $523,000, or 14%. Corporate and business development expense increased by $456,000, or 48%, which was primarily driven by an increase in advertising expense of $462,000 during the quarter from the company's seasonal promotional campaigns. Other expense increased $228,000, or 9%.





The company’s efficiency ratio was 51.4% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 51.2% for the first quarter of 2024 and 48.2% for the linked fourth quarter of 2024.





Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at



lakecitybank.com



. The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” Lake City Bank, a $6.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients.







This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including the effects of economic, business and market conditions and changes, particularly in our Indiana market area, including prevailing interest rates and the rate of inflation; governmental trade, monetary and fiscal policies; the risks of changes in interest rates on the levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities and other interest sensitive assets and liabilities; and changes in borrowers’ credit risks and payment behaviors, as well as those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.





















LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION









FIRST





QUARTER





2025





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























Three Months Ended













(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,











December 31,









March 31,













END OF PERIOD BALANCES















2025



















2024

















2024













Assets







$









6,851,178















$





6,678,374













$





6,566,861













Investments











1,132,854



















1,122,994

















1,144,816













Loans











5,223,221



















5,117,948

















4,997,559













Allowance for Credit Losses











92,433



















85,960

















73,180













Deposits











5,960,194



















5,900,966

















5,618,085













Brokered Deposits











125,409



















41,560

















185,767













Core Deposits (1)











5,834,785



















5,859,406

















5,432,318













Total Equity











694,509



















683,911

















647,009













Goodwill Net of Deferred Tax Assets











3,803



















3,803

















3,803













Tangible Common Equity (2)











690,706



















680,108

















643,206













Adjusted Tangible Common





Equity (2)











854,585



















846,040

















809,395

















AVERAGE BALANCES

































Total Assets







$









6,762,970















$





6,795,596













$





6,554,468













Earning Assets











6,430,804



















6,470,920

















6,216,929













Investments











1,136,404



















1,134,011

















1,158,503













Loans











5,185,918



















5,086,614

















4,971,020













Total Deposits











5,874,725



















6,011,122

















5,630,431













Interest Bearing Deposits











4,616,381



















4,729,201

















4,356,328













Interest Bearing Liabilities











4,716,465



















4,729,206

















4,532,137













Total Equity











696,053



















693,744

















645,007

















INCOME STATEMENT DATA

































Net Interest Income







$









52,875















$





51,694













$





47,416













Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent











53,983



















52,804

















48,683













Provision for Credit Losses











6,800



















3,691

















1,520













Noninterest Income











10,928



















11,876

















12,612













Noninterest Expense











32,763



















30,653

















30,705













Net Income











20,085



















24,190

















23,401













Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (2)











31,040



















32,917

















29,323

















PER SHARE DATA

































Basic Net Income Per Common Share







$









0.78















$





0.94













$





0.91













Diluted Net Income Per Common Share











0.78



















0.94

















0.91













Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share











0.50



















0.48

















0.48













Dividend Payout











64.10









%















51.06





%













52.75





%









Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued)







$









26.99















$





26.62













$





25.20













Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2)











26.85



















26.47

















25.05













Market Value – High







$









71.77















$





78.61













$





73.22













Market Value – Low











58.24



















61.10

















60.56













Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding











25,714,818



















25,686,276

















25,657,063













Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding











25,802,865



















25,792,460

















25,747,643











































































Three Months Ended













(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,











December 31,









March 31,













KEY RATIOS















2025



















2024

















2024













Return on Average Assets











1.20









%















1.42





%













1.44





%









Return on Average Total Equity











11.70



















13.87

















14.59













Average Equity to Average Assets











10.29



















10.21

















9.84













Net Interest Margin











3.40



















3.25

















3.15













Efficiency (Noninterest Expense/Net Interest Income





plus Noninterest Income)











51.35



















48.22

















51.15













Loans to Deposits











87.64



















86.73

















88.95













Investment Securities to Total Assets











16.54



















16.82

















17.43













Tier 1 Leverage (3)











12.30



















12.15

















12.01













Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (3)











14.51



















14.64

















14.21













Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (3)











14.51



















14.64

















14.21













Total Capital (3)











15.77



















15.90

















15.46













Tangible Capital (2)











10.09



















10.19

















9.80













Adjusted Tangible Capital (2)











12.19



















12.37

















12.03

















ASSET QUALITY

































Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days







$









4,288















$





4,273













$





3,177













Loans Past Due 90 Days or More











7



















28

















7













Nonaccrual Loans











57,392



















56,431

















14,762













Nonperforming Loans











57,399



















56,459

















14,769













Other Real Estate Owned











284



















284

















384













Other Nonperforming Assets











193



















143

















78













Total Nonperforming Assets











57,876



















56,886

















15,231













Individually Analyzed Loans











81,346



















78,647

















15,181













Non-Individually Analyzed Watch List Loans











134,218



















132,499

















168,133













Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans











215,564



















211,146

















183,314













Gross Charge Offs











508



















1,657

















504













Recoveries











181



















299

















192













Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries)











327



















1,358

















312













Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans











0.03









%















0.11





%













0.03





%









Credit Loss Reserve to Loans











1.77



















1.68

















1.46













Credit Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans











161.04



















152.25

















495.51













Nonperforming Loans to Loans











1.10



















1.10

















0.30













Nonperforming Assets to Assets











0.84



















0.85

















0.23













Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans











4.13









%















4.13





%













3.67





%













OTHER DATA

































Full Time Equivalent Employees











647



















643

















628













Offices











54



















54

















53













__________________________________________________









(1)









Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits.









(2)









Non-GAAP financial measure - see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.









(3)









Capital ratios for March 31, 2025 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.







































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)























​







March 31,









2025











December 31,





2024









​







(Unaudited)











​











ASSETS























Cash and due from banks







$









89,325















$





71,733













Short-term investments











145,899



















96,472













Total cash and cash equivalents











235,224



















168,205













​





















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value











1,000,875



















991,426













Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $109,481 and $113,107, respectively)











131,979



















131,568













Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale











1,295



















1,700













​





















Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $92,433 and $85,960











5,130,788



















5,031,988













​





















Land, premises and equipment, net











60,797



















60,489













Bank owned life insurance











113,826



















113,320













Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock











21,420



















21,420













Accrued interest receivable











28,818



















28,446













Goodwill











4,970



















4,970













Other assets











121,186



















124,842













Total assets







$









6,851,178















$





6,678,374













​





















​























LIABILITIES























Noninterest bearing deposits







$









1,296,907















$





1,297,456













Interest bearing deposits











4,663,287



















4,603,510













Total deposits











5,960,194



















5,900,966

































Borrowings - Federal Home Loan Bank advances











108,200



















0













Accrued interest payable











14,699



















15,117













Other liabilities











73,576



















78,380













Total liabilities











6,156,669



















5,994,463













​























STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value





















26,016,494 shares issued and 25,556,904 outstanding as of March 31, 2025





















25,978,831 shares issued and 25,509,592 outstanding as of December 31, 2024











130,243



















129,664













Retained earnings











743,650



















736,412













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)











(163,879









)















(166,500





)









Treasury stock, at cost (459,590 shares and 469,239 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)











(15,594









)















(15,754





)









Total stockholders’ equity











694,420



















683,822













Noncontrolling interest











89



















89













Total equity











694,509



















683,911













Total liabilities and equity







$









6,851,178















$





6,678,374



































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)











​







Three Months Ended March 31,











​











2025





















2024

















NET INTEREST INCOME























Interest and fees on loans





















Taxable







$









81,740















$





82,042













Tax exempt











292



















900













Interest and dividends on securities





















Taxable











3,389



















3,039













Tax exempt











3,910



















3,947













Other interest income











1,124



















1,106













Total interest income











90,455



















91,034













​





​









​









Interest on deposits











36,458



















41,164













Interest on short-term borrowings











1,122



















2,454













Total interest expense











37,580



















43,618













​





​









​











NET INTEREST INCOME













52,875



















47,416













​





​









​









Provision for credit losses











6,800



















1,520













​





​









​











NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES













46,075



















45,896













​





​









​











NONINTEREST INCOME























Wealth advisory fees











2,867



















2,455













Investment brokerage fees











452



















522













Service charges on deposit accounts











2,774



















2,691













Loan and service fees











2,884



















2,852













Merchant and interchange fee income











822



















863













Bank owned life insurance income











322



















1,036













Mortgage banking income (loss)











(51









)















52













Net securities gains (losses)











0



















(46





)









Other income











858



















2,187













Total noninterest income











10,928



















12,612













​





​









​











NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits











17,902



















16,833













Net occupancy expense











1,980



















1,740













Equipment costs











1,382



















1,412













Data processing fees and supplies











4,265



















3,839













Corporate and business development











1,406



















1,381













FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees











800



















789













Professional fees











2,380



















2,463













Other expense











2,648



















2,248













Total noninterest expense











32,763



















30,705













​





​









​











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE













24,240



















27,803













Income tax expense











4,155



















4,402















NET INCOME









$









20,085















$





23,401















​







​









​











BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES













25,714,818



















25,657,063













​





​









​











BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE









$









0.78















$





0.91













​























DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES













25,802,865



















25,747,643













​























DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE









$









0.78















$





0.91



































LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION









LOAN DETAIL









(unaudited, in thousands)

























March 31,









2025











December 31,





2024









March 31,





2024









Commercial and industrial loans:





















































Working capital lines of credit loans







$









716,522

















13.7









%











$





649,609













12.7





%









$





646,459













12.9





%









Non-working capital loans











807,048

















15.5



















801,256













15.6

















830,817













16.6













Total commercial and industrial loans











1,523,570

















29.2



















1,450,865













28.3

















1,477,276













29.5

































​

































Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans:





















































Construction and land development loans











623,905

















12.0



















567,781













11.1

















659,712













13.2













Owner occupied loans











804,933

















15.4



















807,090













15.8

















833,410













16.7













Nonowner occupied loans











852,033

















16.3



















872,671













17.0

















744,346













14.9













Multifamily loans











339,946

















6.5



















344,978













6.7

















239,974













4.8













Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans











2,620,817

















50.2



















2,592,520













50.6

















2,477,442













49.6

































​

































Agri-business and agricultural loans:





















































Loans secured by farmland











156,112

















3.0



















156,609













3.1

















167,271













3.3













Loans for agricultural production











227,659

















4.3



















230,787













4.5

















200,581













4.0













Total agri-business and agricultural loans











383,771

















7.3



















387,396













7.6

















367,852













7.3

































​

































Other commercial loans











94,927

















1.8



















95,584













1.9

















120,302













2.4













Total commercial loans











4,623,085

















88.5



















4,526,365













88.4

















4,442,872













88.8

































​

































Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans:





















































Closed end first mortgage loans











265,855

















5.1



















259,286













5.1

















260,633













5.2













Open end and junior lien loans











217,981

















4.2



















214,125













4.2

















188,927













3.8













Residential construction and land development loans











16,359

















0.3



















16,818













0.3

















10,956













0.2













Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans











500,195

















9.6



















490,229













9.6

















460,516













9.2



















​



















​

































Other consumer loans











102,254

















1.9



















104,041













2.0

















97,369













2.0













Total consumer loans











602,449

















11.5



















594,270













11.6

















557,885













11.2













Subtotal











5,225,534

















100.0









%















5,120,635













100.0





%













5,000,757













100.0





%









Less: Allowance for credit losses











(92,433









)























(85,960





)









​













(73,180





)









​









Net deferred loan fees











(2,313









)























(2,687





)









​













(3,198





)









​









Loans, net







$









5,130,788























$





5,031,988













​









$





4,924,379













​































LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION









DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS









(unaudited, in thousands)

























March 31,









2025











December 31,





2024









March 31,





2024









Noninterest bearing demand deposits







$









1,296,907











$





1,297,456









$





1,254,200









Savings and transaction accounts:





























Savings deposits











293,768















276,179













296,671









Interest bearing demand deposits











3,554,310















3,471,455













3,041,025









Time deposits:





























Deposits of $100,000 or more











602,577















642,776













805,832









Other time deposits











212,632















213,100













220,357









Total deposits







$









5,960,194











$





5,900,966









$





5,618,085









FHLB advances and other borrowings











108,200















0













200,000









Total funding sources







$









6,068,394











$





5,900,966









$





5,818,085



























LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS









(UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025











Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









Three Months Ended March 31, 2024









(fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)











Average Balance













Interest Income













Yield (1)/









Rate











Average Balance









Interest Income









Yield (1)/





Rate









Average Balance









Interest Income









Yield (1)/





Rate









Earning Assets

















































































Loans:

















































































Taxable (2)(3)











$









5,160,031

















$









81,740













6.42









%











$





5,060,397













$





83,253









6.54





%









$





4,916,943













$





82,042









6.71





%









Tax exempt (1)















25,887





















361













5.66



















26,217

















364









5.52

















54,077

















1,118









8.31













Investments: (1)

















































































Securities















1,136,404





















8,338













2.98



















1,134,011

















7,953









2.79

















1,158,503

















8,035









2.79













Short-term investments















2,964





















28













3.83



















2,765

















29









4.17

















2,710

















33









4.90













Interest bearing deposits















105,518





















1,096













4.21



















247,530

















2,881









4.63

















84,696

















1,073









5.10













Total earning assets











$









6,430,804

















$









91,563













5.77









%











$





6,470,920













$





94,480









5.81





%









$





6,216,929













$





92,301









5.97





%









Less: Allowance for credit losses















(87,477









)































(84,687





)





























(72,433





)

























Nonearning Assets

















































































Cash and due from banks















71,004



































67,994

































68,584





























Premises and equipment















60,523



































60,325

































57,883





























Other nonearning assets















288,116



































281,044

































283,505





























Total assets











$









6,762,970































$





6,795,596





























$





6,554,468













































































































Interest Bearing Liabilities

















































































Savings deposits











$









283,888

















$









42













0.06









%











$





274,960













$





43









0.06





%









$





295,650













$





49









0.07





%









Interest bearing checking accounts















3,486,447





















28,075













3.27



















3,505,470

















31,562









3.58

















3,046,958

















30,365









4.01













Time deposits:

















































































In denominations under $100,000















212,934





















1,832













3.49



















214,429

















1,921









3.56

















224,139

















1,918









3.44













In denominations over $100,000















633,112





















6,509













4.17



















734,342

















8,150









4.42

















789,581

















8,832









4.50













Miscellaneous short-term borrowings















99,830





















1,122













4.56



















5

















0









5.30

















175,809

















2,454









5.61













Long-term borrowings















254





















0













0.00



















0

















0









0.00

















0

















0









0.00













Total interest bearing liabilities











$









4,716,465

















$









37,580













3.23









%











$





4,729,206













$





41,676









3.51





%









$





4,532,137













$





43,618









3.87





%









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

















































































Demand deposits















1,258,344



































1,281,921

































1,274,103





























Other liabilities















92,108



































90,725

































103,221





























Stockholders' Equity















696,053



































693,744

































645,007





























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$









6,762,970































$





6,795,596





























$





6,554,468





























Interest Margin Recap

















































































Interest income/average earning assets























91,563













5.77









%























94,480









5.81





%





















92,301









5.97





%









Interest expense/average earning assets























37,580













2.37



























41,676









2.56

























43,618









2.82













Net interest income and margin



















$









53,983













3.40









%



















$





52,804









3.25





%

















$





48,683









3.15





%





















(1)









Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax-exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983, included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $1.11 million, $1.11 million and $1.27 million in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(2)









Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, are included as taxable loan interest income.









(3)









Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Tangible common equity, adjusted tangible common equity, tangible assets, adjusted tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets, and pretax pre-provision earnings are non-GAAP financial measures calculated based on GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Adjusted tangible assets and adjusted tangible common equity remove the fair market value adjustment impact of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI"). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding less true treasury stock. Pretax pre-provision earnings is calculated by adding net interest income to noninterest income and subtracting noninterest expense. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value meaningful to understanding of the company’s financial information and performance.





A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).















Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025











Dec. 31, 2024









Mar. 31, 2024









Total Equity







$









694,509















$





683,911













$





647,009













Less: Goodwill











(4,970









)















(4,970





)













(4,970





)









Plus: DTA Related to Goodwill











1,167



















1,167

















1,167













Tangible Common Equity











690,706



















680,108

















643,206













Market Value Adjustment in AOCI











163,879



















165,932

















166,189













Adjusted Tangible Common Equity











854,585



















846,040

















809,395









































Assets







$









6,851,178















$





6,678,374













$





6,566,861













Less: Goodwill











(4,970









)















(4,970





)













(4,970





)









Plus: DTA Related to Goodwill











1,167



















1,167

















1,167













Tangible Assets











6,847,375



















6,674,571

















6,563,058













Market Value Adjustment in AOCI











163,879



















165,932

















166,189













Adjusted Tangible Assets











7,011,254



















6,840,503

















6,729,247









































Ending Common Shares Issued











25,727,393



















25,689,730

















25,677,399









































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share







$









26.85















$





26.47













$





25.05









































Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets











10.09









%















10.19





%













9.80





%









Adjusted Tangible Common Equity/Adjusted Tangible Assets











12.19









%















12.37





%













12.03





%





































Net Interest Income







$









52,875















$





51,694













$





47,416













Plus: Noninterest Income











10,928



















11,876

















12,612













Minus: Noninterest Expense











(32,763









)















(30,653





)













(30,705





)





































Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings







$









31,040















$





32,917













$





29,323





















Adjusted core noninterest income, adjusted earnings before income taxes, core operational profitability, core operational diluted earnings per common share and adjusted core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures calculated based on GAAP amounts. These adjusted amounts are calculated by excluding the impact of insurance recoveries related to the 2023 wire fraud loss for the periods presented below. Management considers these measures of financial performance to be meaningful to understanding the company’s core business performance for these periods.





A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).















Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025











Dec. 31, 2024









Mar. 31, 2024









Noninterest Income







$









10,928















$





11,876













$





12,612













Less: Insurance Recovery











0



















0

















(1,000





)









Adjusted Core Noninterest Income







$









10,928















$





11,876













$





11,612









































Earnings Before Income Taxes







$









24,240















$





29,226













$





27,803













Adjusted Core Impact:





























Noninterest Income











0



















0

















(1,000





)









Total Adjusted Core Impact











0



















0

















(1,000





)









Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes











24,240



















29,226

















26,803













Tax Effect











(4,155









)















(5,036





)













(4,153





)









Core Operational Profitability (1)







$









20,085















$





24,190













$





22,650









































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share







$









0.78















$





0.94













$





0.91













Impact of Adjusted Core Items











0.00



















0.00

















(0.03





)









Core Operational Diluted Earnings Per Common Share







$









0.78















$





0.94













$





0.88









































Adjusted Core Efficiency Ratio











51.35









%















48.22





%













52.02





%





















(1)









Core operational profitability was $751,000 lower than reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



















Contact







Lisa M. O’Neill





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(574) 267-9125





lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.