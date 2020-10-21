Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LKFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LKFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.69, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LKFN was $46.69, representing a -11.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 53.13% increase over the 52 week low of $30.49.

LKFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LKFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports LKFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.95%, compared to an industry average of -20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LKFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

