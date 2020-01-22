Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LKFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LKFN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LKFN was $48.71, representing a -2.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $50 and a 18.06% increase over the 52 week low of $41.26.

LKFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LKFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports LKFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.71%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

