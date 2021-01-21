Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LKFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LKFN was $60.09, representing a 6.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.28 and a 97.08% increase over the 52 week low of $30.49.

LKFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LKFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LKFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.