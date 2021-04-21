Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LKFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.39, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LKFN was $67.39, representing a -12.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.05 and a 96.85% increase over the 52 week low of $34.24.

LKFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LKFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.3. Zacks Investment Research reports LKFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.31%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

