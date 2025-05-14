Lakeland Financial Corporation and Lake City Bank Announce Appointments of Dan Starr and Mindy Creighton Truex to Boards of Directors

Lakeland Financial Corporation and Lake City Bank appoint Dan Starr and Mindy Creighton Truex to their Boards of Directors.

Quiver AI Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation and Lake City Bank have appointed Dan Starr and Mindy Creighton Truex to their Boards of Directors. David M. Findlay, Chairman and CEO, emphasized that their appointments enhance corporate governance and community engagement, aligning with the bank's focus on long-term shareholder value. Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best Corp., brings extensive leadership experience and community involvement, while Mindy Creighton Truex, President of Creighton Brothers Farms, offers significant insights from the agricultural sector. Both directors share a commitment to strengthening relationships within their communities and industries, reinforcing the bank's dedication to its community banking philosophy. Lake City Bank, founded in 1872, serves Central and Northern Indiana markets with multiple branches and a strong emphasis on technology-driven banking solutions.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dan Starr and Mindy Creighton Truex to the Boards of Directors enhances corporate governance and community engagement, aligning with the company's focus on long-term shareholder value.

Dan Starr brings extensive experience from Do it Best Corp. and various community leadership roles, potentially providing valuable insights and connections for Lake City Bank.

Mindy Creighton Truex’s background in agriculture and active involvement in local organizations may strengthen the bank's ties within the agricultural community in Indiana.

The continued commitment to a community banking philosophy reinforces the bank's reputation and strategic positioning in its markets.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of the company's financial health or performance metrics in the press release, leaving stakeholders without critical information regarding the bank's current standing.



The announcement primarily focuses on board appointments without addressing any strategic initiatives or challenges facing the bank, which may raise concerns about the company's transparency and proactive planning.



The appointments may lead to questions about the diversity and inclusivity of the board, as the release does not indicate any efforts toward enhancing these aspects within the leadership structure.

FAQ

Who are the new board members of Lakeland Financial Corporation?

The new board members are Dan Starr and Mindy Creighton Truex.

What roles do Dan Starr and Mindy Creighton Truex hold?

Dan Starr is CEO of Do it Best Corp., while Mindy Creighton Truex is President of Creighton Brothers Farms LLC.

What is the importance of the board at Lake City Bank?

The board provides stable corporate governance, leadership, and community engagement to drive long-term shareholder value.

How long has Lake City Bank been operational?

Lake City Bank has been operational since 1872, serving communities in Central and Northern Indiana.

What is Lakeland Financial Corporation's market position?

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $6.9 billion bank holding company listed on Nasdaq under the symbol LKFN.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LKFN Insider Trading Activity

$LKFN insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $920,374 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) sold 6,439 shares for an estimated $431,809

ERIC H OTTINGER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $294,000 .

. STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,410 .

. LISA M O'NEILL (EVP & CFO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $148,333

DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LKFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $LKFN stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LKFN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LKFN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LKFN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LKFN forecast page.

$LKFN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LKFN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LKFN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Nosal from Hovde Group set a target price of $72.0 on 05/06/2025

Full Release



WARSAW, Ind., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN) and Lake City Bank announced today that Dan Starr and Mindy Creighton Truex have been appointed to their respective Boards of Directors.





"Our boards represent the foundational building blocks of stable corporate governance, leadership and engagement in our Indiana communities and provide balanced and thoughtful feedback to our leadership team. The addition of Dan and Mindy brings two proven business and community leaders to the table,” said David M. Findlay, Chairman and CEO. “Our boards are an extension of the bank in our Indiana markets and are active partners in the focus to drive long-term shareholder value. Both Dan and Mindy share a strong commitment to building long-term relationships within their industries and communities, which fits perfectly with Lake City Bank’s community banking philosophy.”





Starr is CEO of Do it Best Corp., a Fort Wayne-based member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry with thousands of member-owned locations across the United States and in more than 60 countries. He has been with Do it Best Corp. for two decades and held several leadership roles prior to becoming President and CEO in 2016. Before joining Do it Best Corp., Starr was a partner with Barnes & Thornburg LLP and served as the firm’s Business, Tax & Real Estate departmental administrator in Fort Wayne.





"Lake City Bank plays a vital role in many communities across our state and joining the board is an exciting opportunity," said Starr. "I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and momentum of the bank.”





Starr has a juris doctor degree magna cum laude from the Indiana University School of Law. He has served in numerous board leadership roles within the greater Fort Wayne community, including the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, St. Francis Family Business Center and Fort Wayne Ballet. He currently serves as chairman of the Parkview Health Board of Directors, as well as on the Manchester University Board of Trustees Outreach Committee and the Do it Best Foundation.





Mindy Creighton Truex is President of Creighton Brothers Farms LLC, a Warsaw-based family-owned farm founded in 1925. With extensive experience in the agricultural sector, she has been instrumental in developing innovative initiatives with Creighton Brothers Farms, including educational and farm-to-table experiences. She has served in leadership roles with national and local agricultural advocacy organizations, including the American Egg Board, United Egg Producers, Indiana State Poultry Association and Purdue University Animal Science Department Dean’s Advisory Committee.





“As a sixth generation Kosciusko County farmer, I’m honored to join the Lake City Bank and Lakeland Financial Corporation boards,” said Creighton Truex. “Lake City Bank has been a part of the fabric of our community since 1872 and I’m excited to help the bank continue to grow.”





Creighton Truex has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management from Purdue University. She has served on the boards of many nonprofit organizations that impact her local community, including the Kosciusko County Visitor’s Bureau, Kosciusko County Community Foundation, Kosciusko County Leadership Academy, Purdue University’s Kosciusko County Agricultural Extension, Kosciusko County Farm Bureau, and United Way of Kosciusko County.





Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN) is a $6.9 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in‐market long‐term customer relationships while delivering technology‐forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.







Contact







Luke Weick





Marketing Manager





574 267-9198, x47279 office





260 431-7061 mobile





luke.weick@lakecitybank.com



